Nick Alahverdian being held in Scotland ahead of a pre-extradition hearing

The 34-year-old man known as Nicholas Alahverdian in Rhode Island, Nicholas Rossi in Utah, and Arthur Knight in Scotland was remanded in custody at a hearing at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court Friday. He is next due in court on Feb. 10 for a pre-extradition hearing, criminal office manager Michelle Baillie of the Edinburg Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court told Globe Rhode Island in an email.

PROVIDENCE — A former Rhode Island man who fled the country and faked his own death to avoid criminal charges in Utah is being held in custody in Scotland until he can be returned to the United States.

Alahverdian contacted local media in January 2020 to say that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma; a press release sent from an unknown source followed, announcing his death on Feb. 29, 2020. His purported widow, “Louise,” called and emailed the Boston Globe repeatedly, to demand an obituary and recognize his legacy seeking child welfare reform in Rhode Island.

But Alahverdian was not dead. He had fled the country and was found on a ventilator in a Scotland hospital last month after contracting COVID-19. He was wanted by authorities in Utah in connection with a sexual assault case from 2008.

An investigation into a backlog of rape kits in 2018 found a match of Alahverdian’s DNA to that case as well as another sexual assault case in Ohio; the Utah County Attorney’s Office said, agents “discovered that Nicholas Rossi was a suspect in a number of similar offenses in Utah and throughout the United States after the 2008 incident.”

He was accused of fraud in Ohio, where he allegedly ran up hundreds of thousands of dollars under someone else’s name.

