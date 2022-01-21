Peter Pan bus caught fire on Route 3 in Plymouth

Plymouth police and fire responded to the fire in the right lane of Route 3 between exits 7 and 3 and evacuated the bus, Plymouth police said on Twitter at 10:34 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, Plymouth fire said.

A fire broke out on a Peter Pan bus on Route 3 southbound Friday morning in Plymouth, officials said.

The southbound lanes were closed at exit 7 around 10:42 a.m., and one lane reopened around 11:05 a.m., Plymouth police said on Twitter.

The fire was extinguished and the bus was removed, Plymouth police said on Twitter at 12:05 p.m.

No additional information was available Friday evening.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.