Police respond to fatal crash in Tyngsborough

Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Tyngsborough.
Police said on Twitter the fatal crash took place on Westford Road in Tyngsborough and asked people to avoid the area.
Police closed the road from the Sportmen’s Club to the intersection of Westford Road and Middlesex Road.
No other information was immediately available. Tyngsborough Police were not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.