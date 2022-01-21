fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police respond to fatal crash in Tyngsborough

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 21, 2022, 22 minutes ago

Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Tyngsborough.

Police said on Twitter the fatal crash took place on Westford Road in Tyngsborough and asked people to avoid the area.

Police closed the road from the Sportmen’s Club to the intersection of Westford Road and Middlesex Road.

No other information was immediately available. Tyngsborough Police were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video