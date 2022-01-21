Woman, 20, killed in single vehicle crash on I-195 in Dartmouth, State Police say

The crash took place in the westbound lanes near Exit 19 around 2 a.m., according to MassDOT and State Police. The westbound lanes were closed for the on-scene investigation, which was completed around 5 a.m. and the highway reopened, officials said.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 195 in Dartmouth early Friday, State Police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





