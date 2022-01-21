Stabbing reported at Dorchester school

A stabbing was reported Friday afternoon in Dorchester, authorities said, at a listed address for a Dorchester pilot school serving children in grades 6 through 12.

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said a stabbing was reported at 9 Peacevale Road in Dorchester at 2:43 p.m. She said EMS was en route to the scene; information on the victim, including their age and condition, wasn’t immediately available.

The Peacevale Road address is the listed address for TechBoston Academy, a pilot school founded in 2002 serving about 1,000 students in grades 6 through 12, and offering “a college preparatory curriculum with technology focus and interdisciplinary, project-based learning,” the Boston Public Schools website says.