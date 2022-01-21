Stabbing reported at Dorchester school

A stabbing was reported Friday afternoon in Dorchester, authorities said, at a listed address for a Dorchester pilot school serving children in grades 6 through 12.
Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson, said a stabbing was reported at 9 Peacevale Road in Dorchester at 2:43 p.m. She said EMS was en route to the scene; information on the victim, including their age and condition, wasn’t immediately available.
The Peacevale Road address is the listed address for TechBoston Academy, a pilot school founded in 2002 serving about 1,000 students in grades 6 through 12, and offering “a college preparatory curriculum with technology focus and interdisciplinary, project-based learning,” the Boston Public Schools website says.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing occurred on school grounds Friday.
Sharra Gaston, a BPS spokesperson, said via email that the school department would “defer to the Boston Police Department as this matter is being investigated.”
A request for comment was also sent to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office Friday afternoon.
The stabbing Friday in Dorchester came one week after a 17-year-old Brockton High School student allegedly stabbed a fellow student and fled the area before being apprehended. The victim in that case was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said at the time.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
