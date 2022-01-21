Tell us: Share your memories of the Floating Hospital for Children, now known as Tufts Children’s Hospital

After more than a century of treating sick children, Tufts Medical Center will close its 41-bed pediatric hospital in July and use those beds to treat more adult patients.

Many people might not remember that the hospital began onboard a ship sailing in Boston Harbor. A far cry from the sprawling hospitals that are seen across Boston today, the Floating Hospital for Children was established in 1894.

Was anyone in your family involved with the Floating Hospital for Children? Share your memories in the survey below.