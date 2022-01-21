Trooper injured when alleged drunk driver slams into cruiser in Taunton, State Police say

An alleged drunk driver slammed his vehicle into a marked State Police cruiser Thursday night, heavily damaging the vehicle and leaving the trooper with minor injuries, according to State Police and the union representing the troopers.

The alleged drunk driver was identified by State Police as 44-year-old Saul Justa of Taunton. Following the crash, which took place around 10 p.m., Justa stayed on the scene and was arrested by other troopers who arrived on the scene, State Police said.

Justa is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court, State Police said.