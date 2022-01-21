URI revokes honorary degrees for Flynn, Giuliani

“After reviewing the recommendation from the President, who endorsed the committee’s recommendation, the Board voted to approve the revocation of these honorary degrees,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees Margo Cook in a statement to the Globe. “The Board of Trustees supports the University and its mission to uphold its values, especially its commitment to intellectual and ethical leadership and fostering an environment of diversity and respect.”

The URI Faculty Senate Executive Committee had requested the URI Honorary Degree Committee to deliberate the matter in December and forwarded its recommendation to URI President Marc Parlange at the end of the month.

PROVIDENCE — The University of Rhode Island voted Friday to revoke honorary degrees previously awarded to retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Parlange, who took over as URI president last year, said he agreed with the Board’s decision.

“Based on the findings of the Honorary Degree Committee, I made a recommendation to the Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degrees of General Flynn and Mayor Giuliani, agreeing that they no longer represent the highest level of our values and standards that were evident when we first bestowed the degree,” said Parlange.

Giuliani was awarded the Doctor of Laws Honoris Causa in 2003 based on his demonstrated leadership in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. In 2014, Flynn, who was a 1981 graduate of the university and a three-star Army general, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

The Honorary Degree Committee, which is comprised of URI faculty, staff, and students — and chaired by the Provost — conducted a “comprehensive and objective review of the available evidence regarding this matter,” according to university spokeswoman Dawn Bergantino.

The committee found that Flynn had pleaded guilty twice to a felony count of “willfully and knowingly” lying to the FBI in exchange for a plea agreement. In June 2021, at a conference in Dallas, Flynn appeared to suggest that a military coup was needed in the US like the one staged by the military in Myanmar in 2021.

In November, during a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Flynn called for the establishment of “one religion” in the US and his behavior was widely condemned as a violation of the doctrine of religious freedom enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution, said the committee’s recommendations.

The committee also noted that Giuliani participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that incited the insurrection on the Capital building in Washington D.C., and that he has been suspended from practicing law in Washington, D.C., and the State of New York for his unfounded claims of rampant fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

“The courts have determined that there is evidence that Mayor Giuliani has made false and misleading statements in representing President Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed reelection efforts,” the university said in its statement.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.