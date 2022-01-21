Tell us: What do you want to see in Boston’s next police commissioner?

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is searching for a new police commissioner, with a slate of diverse search committee members taking the lead in finding candidates for the post.

During a community meeting on Thursday, Wu said community feedback will shape the parameters for the police commissioner search. There are not any candidates who are currently being interviewed or identified, she said.

We want to hear from Bostonians about what they want to see in the city’s next police commissioner. What issues do you hope the new top cop will focus on? Tell us in the survey below.