What does Boston want in its next police commissioner?

“It’s important for the next commissioner to really work hard to make sure that the police department reflects this community that it serves,” said Willie Bradley during the meeting, which was conducted via Zoom because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The concerns were various. Some wanted a commissioner who would make the department better at handling mental health crises. Another speaker emphasized the importance of a de-escalation mindset for officers, particularly when it comes to large scale events like protests. Yet another hoped BPD’s next leader would make a commitment to transparency and collecting and releasing data.

Boston took a step toward finding a new police commissioner Thursday evening, with more than 200 people attending a virtual community forum designed to solicit feedback about the city’s force, and what kind of individual should lead it.

Marie Turley spoke of the need for a commissioner who would work to break the cycle of gender violence in Boston.

“There’s opportunity for a real cultural shift, and I think this is the moment to take it,” she said.

Kenya Beaman, meanwhile, wanted a “real aggressive approach around gun violence in our city” and more community service officers in Boston’s neighborhoods.

James Gilden, an attorney for the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, thought nepotism and favoritism are “alive and well” in the BPD.

“Unfortunately that’s still true,” he said. “And we certainly need a leader, as a Boston police commissioner, who is strong and independent.”

At least one speaker thought that the new leader should come from within the department. However, George Thomas, a former Boston police officer, suggested it would be wise for the next commissioner to come from outside the city’s force. Whoever they are, Thomas said, the next commissioner should be fair in their judgment regarding punishment for officers.

“Boston police had a monumental problem with disparity in disciplinary actions,” he said. “If a Black police officer did the same activity and action as a white officer, the severity of the discipline was ridiculous.”

In the chat feature of the virtual forum, there were other questions and requests. One participant wanted more clinicians to help police respond to mental health calls. Another wanted the new commissioner to focus on officer wellness.

The selection of the city’s top police officer will be among the most crucial appointments for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who was sworn in last November.

Earlier this month, Wu unveiled a slate of diverse search committee members who will take the lead in finding candidates for the post and said the first phase of the search would be community engagement. Thursday’s virtual meeting was the first community forum focused on the commissioner post. There is another listening session for the committee scheduled for next week.

During Thursday’s meeting, Wu said community feedback will shape the parameters for the police commissioner search. There are not any candidates who are currently being interviewed or identified, she said.

“We know that this is a moment for bold action and bold leadership,” she said.

Before the meeting, Christine Cole, executive director of the Crime and Justice Institute in Boston, a nonprofit that seeks to improve criminal and juvenile justice systems, thought it was “really important to get some sense from the community regarding the kind of person who should be recruited.”

“It’s a great idea,” she said of the community forum, “but I don’t think it’s [standard operating procedure].”

Whoever takes the helm at BPD will inherit a department wracked by scandal in recent months. Boston police’s last permanent leader, Dennis White, was placed on leave two days after he was appointed by then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh, after decades-old domestic abuse allegations against White resurfaced.

White was fired by then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey in June following an investigation into the allegations that that detailed an alleged pattern of domestic abuse by White and a culture of fear and coverup within the department.

There are other recent Boston police controversies, from allegations of overtime fraud at an evidence warehouse to revelations that the department allowed an officer — who was the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association — to continue to serve on the force for years after investigators determined in the mid-1990s he had more than likely molested a child.

An internal investigation into whether any Boston officers were involved in last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol remains open and ongoing.

A recent bright spot for BPD was a year-over-year decrease in shootings and homicides in Boston during 2021, which bucked national trends. Some other major US cities grappled with spikes in street violence last year.

The last three Boston police commissioners — White, William Gross, and William Evans — were promoted from within the department with no outside search.

The city last went outside its own ranks to hire a commissioner in 2006, when it chose Ed Davis after a national effort that included interviews with a half-dozen candidates. Davis is now serving on the current police commissioner search committee.

The chairwoman of that committee, Geraldine Hines, a retired justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, on Thursday listed off challenges she thought a new commissioner would have to wrestle with: a lack of accountability and transparency when it comes to police misconduct, discrimination with the ranks, corruption, and a culture that abets misconduct.

“We should all be clear that although it is important, the selection of a new police commissioner will not transform all that is wrong with policing here in the city of Boston,” she said.

“That is a problem that must be addressed by people through vigorous advocacy and political accountability. This is a part of that process to be sure.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.