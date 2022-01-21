Mass. reports 86,450 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, raising total to 6.8 percent of fully vaccinated people

Massachusetts on Friday reported 86,450 more COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people since last week, bringing the total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 348,510 cases, or 6.8 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
The data, which is typically released on Tuesdays, was reported on Friday after delays due to network connectivity issues, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.
The department also reported 170 more COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated people, bringing the total to 1,224 deaths among those fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough deaths represents a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and underscores the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.
The deaths accounted for 0.02 percent of the 5,152,666 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday, Jan. 15.
The department also reported 884 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people, for a total of 5,437 hospitalizations. That represents 0.11 percent of all fully vaccinated people.
Last week, the state reported 82,466 new cases, 112 more deaths, and 644 more hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people.
State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19. They have encouraged booster shots for fully vaccinated people as a way to shore up protection from the virus amid data that show immunity from the vaccines wanes over time.
As of Friday, 5,172,580 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated, according to the department.
