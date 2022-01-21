Somerville health panel rejects indoor business vaccine mandate

Green, however, suggested he could support such a mandate under different circumstances.

“I don’t feel like I’m ready to sign on to this mandate for this virus at this time,” said Dr. Brian Green, chair of the health board, during the panel’s meeting prior to the vote. “Because what we know about Omicron is that this is not going to have any effect of decreasing transmissibility in the restaurants and gyms.”

Somerville’s Board of Health on Thursday voted 2-1 to reject a proposed COVID-19 vaccination requirement for indoor businesses such as restaurants, gyms, clubs, and theaters.

“I think this is a really good policy for [an outbreak of] Delta,” he said. “And it’s a really good policy for a community that doesn’t have the kinds of vaccination rates that we already have.” According to the latest city data, 80.4 percent of Somerville residents are fully vaccinated. The city’s positivity rate is 13.23 percent over the past 14 days.

A vaccine requirement for businesses, he said, would be “a very good policy for a thing we were treating in the past and may have to treat again. And I’m perfectly willing to vote for this mandate essentially as written for the next variant that it’s shown to be effective for.”

Omicron, however, doesn’t meet the criteria, he continued.

“For this one, for Omicron, this week, I would rather try to build the trust of the community that we are not, [vaccination] is not something we’re trying to force people to do against their will,” Green said. “We actually want them to understand the rationale and see the real data and see the true information that will help them make an informed decision.”

Green added that he wanted to pass the proposed mandate with “half” of his heart.

“And with the other half of my heart, I just keep thinking, is this the way to gain trust” to convince more people to get vaccinated, Green said.

The lone member of the board to vote for the proposed mandate was Robert Ciccia.

“Our position is, is this reasonable, right?” Ciccia said before the vote. “It’s not, is it perfect? Is it going to solve everything? Because the answer to those two are no. But is it reasonable? I think yeah, it is reasonable.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in a statement that the health board meeting highlighted the critical importance of vaccines in battling the pandemic.

“The important takeaway from last night’s hearing is that the Board and the City are in agreement that vaccination is critical to getting this virus under control,” Ballantyne said. “The question for us is which tools do we use to advance that goal. Naturally, we were hoping the Board would support the proposed requirement, but I respect their decision and their thoughtful deliberation, so today we move on to the next effort.”

Ballantyne added that the “focus now, as before, remains fully on using every strategy we have to take on the pandemic. Since day one in office, I’ve had staff doubling down to increase access to testing, masks, vaccines, information, and financial and health supports. This decision will not slow us down, it just adds fuel to our efforts to address the virus on every front.”

Other communities including Boston have recently adopted proof of vaccination requirements to enter certain indoor businesses.

The Boston mandate took effect Jan. 15 and currently requires patrons of dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues to show proof of at least one shot, a requirement that will increase to proof of two shots starting Feb. 15 for those age 12 and over.

Starting March 1, kids aged 5 to 11 will have to show proof of at least one shot to get into the Boston businesses, and they’ll need to show proof of full vaccination by May 1. People are considered fully vaccinated once they get two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Boosters after full vaccination are also recommended by public health specialists but not currently required for entering the Boston businesses covered under the proof of vaccination mandate.

“This is a response that is rooted in science and public health,” Mayor Michelle Wu said last month in announcing the indoor business mandate and a strengthened vaccination mandate for city workers.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.