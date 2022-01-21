Gateway Cities are ideal proving ground for free fares

David Scharfenberg’s article “Can Mayor Wu really make the T free?” (Ideas, Jan. 9) highlighted the benefits and challenges of such a policy for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. However, the pioneering leadership of Gateway Cities such as Lawrence and Worcester suggests that midsize transit systems elsewhere in the state may be the true sweet spot for scaling up fare-free bus programs in Massachusetts.

At MassINC, we believe that the Commonwealth’s Gateway Cities are the ideal places to implement zero-fare buses. First, these cities house a large share of the state’s essential workers, low-income seniors, and communities of color — all core transit users.