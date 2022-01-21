Pounding footsteps you hear belong to Mass General Brigham

Hospital’s expansion plans are bad for our health care system

I hope that the Baker administration and the state Department of Public Health will heed Joan Vennochi’s warning about adverse impacts on our health care system if Mass General Brigham is allowed to proceed with plans for costly expansion into wealthy Boston suburbs (“After failed China project, Mass General Brigham eyes growth at home,” Opinion, Jan. 18). It’s particularly galling to see MGB spending lavishly on TV advertising to promote the projects.

I’m reminded of pharmaceutical company ads designed to drive consumer demand for products with questionable value as compared with effective, less expensive drugs. In MGB’s case, we should have a voice-over warning about all of the potentially dangerous side effects that may occur if the DPH accedes to the health care giant’s demands: “These projects may raise your health insurance rates, gut the state’s cost-containment goals, and imperil existing health providers. Don’t take this product if you have concerns about racial health disparities, property tax exemptions for rich corporations, or equitable distribution of health resources.”