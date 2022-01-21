Home of the Week: For $1.45m, a condo in a former Suffolk Univ. building

Year built 2019

Square feet 1,215

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full, 1 half

Fee $878 a month

Pets Allowed with restrictions

Taxes To be determined

When it came time for the Boston Zoning Board of Appeal to express its views about a proposal to convert two Suffolk University buildings full of dormitories and classrooms to condos, the plan got its full support: “The Project will also result in significant architectural and aesthetic upgrades in the character of the surrounding Beacon Hill neighborhood, and the Project will remove much [of] the noisy student population surrounding the Property.”

The Archer Residences has 62 condo units. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The front entrance. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The idea is now reality, a 62-unit condo building just steps from the State House (are you listening, powerbrokers?). The unit featured here is on the second floor, a one-bedroom space.

Just inside the front door, there is a closet on the right, and just beyond that is a short hallway that houses two utilitarian rooms: On the right is a half bath with a wall-mounted carved-marble sink, while on the left is a laundry closet with a stacked washer/dryer. The front entry also leads to an open floor plan encompassing the kitchen, dining area, and living room. The flooring is a 5-inch rift oak.

The focal point of the kitchen is technically an island, but given its heft, it seems more like a dining table. It features a quartzite counter with a waterfall edge and a sink. The island offers seating for four, and two glass pendant lights hang above it.

The island countertop is quartzite. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A hidden storage feature of the lower walnut cabinets. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The soft-close kitchen cabinets are sleek with LED undermount lighting: The lowers are walnut, the uppers are white-painted oak, and both are in harmony with the natural quartzite countertop and the square, white marble tiles of the backsplash. The tiles are separated with dark grout, a modern touch. All of the appliances have stainless-steel fronts, except for the refrigerator, which is integrated and blends in with the cabinetry. The stove is gas.

The dining area, as currently laid out in the staged unit, is occupied by a table for four that also serves as a transition to the living room, which boasts a set of wide double-hung windows that throw natural light on a fun feature in this space: a wet bar. The ceiling height here is nearly 14 feet.

The dining room is open to the kitchen and the living area. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The living area has a wet bar. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The owner suite is 166 square feet and perfectly square. It offers a niche for a king-size bed and a window in the upper corner.

The Archer was created by combining two buildings into a single modern space. The developer preserved the original architectural features of the building, including all of the window placements, which created more than 50 floor plans and ceiling heights ranging from 9 to 16 feet.

The en-suite bath has a shower with a rain shower head, clear-glass doors, and a natural stone tile surround. The floating double vanity is made of rift oak topped with marble, and the medicine cabinets are oak and semi-recessed.

The bed fits into a niche. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The owner suite bath offers a shower and a dual vanity. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Building amenities include a rooftop deck with gas grills, a lounge, gas fireplaces, and views of Beacon Hill and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. The building also has a dog grooming station, as well as a space not often seen in condos or in the new apartment buildings rising all over the city: a playroom. It also offers a lounge with a double-sided glass fireplace and a fitness and wellness space.

The pet spa. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The fitness center. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

One of the building's common areas is a conference room. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Another common space is the playroom. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

This is the resident lounge. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Owners can rent out their units for long-term leases only, a minimum of 12 months. The monthly condo fee includes 24-hour concierge service, snow and trash removal, master insurance, and water and sewer.

Kevin Caulfield of Caulfield Properties is the listing agent for The Archer Residences.

Kevin Caulfield of Caulfield Properties is the listing agent for The Archer Residences.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.