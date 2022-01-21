After lengthy layoff, Burke boys’ basketball returns to court with victory at Woburn

“We knew we had a game Friday so we practiced really hard and we came out and we fought,” said Burke sophomore Ramsay Checo, who scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half.

The host Tanners seemed to use that experience to give the visiting Bulldogs everything they could handle, but Burke held on for a 59-58 victory.

In Friday night’s nonleague boys’ basketball battle at Woburn High, one team was playing its second game of the season, and one team was riding a three-game win streak with 10 games played.

“We’ve been working hard, because we knew the season was going to [restart]. We’ve been ready to play and it felt amazing to get back out there.”

Advertisement

Burke defeated Fenway, 86-46, on Dec. 17, and practiced the following week until Dec. 23, when Boston Public Schools announced all athletics practices and games would be tabled until at least Jan. 10 because of rising COVID cases. On the recommendation of the Boston Public Health Commission, the pause was extended to Jan. 18, giving Burke the opportunity to hold two practices before its trip to Woburn.

Burke coach Sean Ryan talks with his team during a timeout against Woburn. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

For Burke coach Sean Ryan, who led his program to its first state title two seasons ago, it was a quick turnaround to prepare for a talented opponent.

“I’m excited we played, but I hoped we would play a lot better,” Ryan said. “In our two days [of practice] we didn’t really talk about Woburn because I was just worried about us. I know we’re better than this, but I know we need a lot of practice too.”

Burke (2-0) started one senior, Takei Galloway, alongside freshmen Jaeden Roberts and Jasaad Fenton, and sophomores Nahkeem Singleton and Checo. The Bulldogs made up for their relative inexperience with effort, and built an early 19-11 lead.

Advertisement

Led by a slew of upperclassmen, Woburn (6-5) closed the first three quarters with scoring bursts, and jockeyed ahead five times early in the third quarter.

Checo hit a couple of key 3-pointers and provided a fast break dunk to open a 52-44 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the Tanners came right back with Joe Gattuso (18 points) netting a pair of triples.

Burke's Takei Gaoway (left) drives to the basket while being defended by Woburn's Michael Chiodo. Greg M. Cooper/Globe

Fenton (8 points, 3 assists) and Galloway (6 points, 4 assists) were able to set up Singleton (17 points, 13 rebounds) for a couple of buckets down low to maintain the lead before Woburn gained possession with :21.4 remaining in a 59-58 game.

When the Tanners got the ball down low to senior Brett Tuzzolo (11 points, 7 rebounds), Singleton was there to deny a good look and Checo skied in for his fifth rebound to seal the win.

“The kids just want to play game after game, but I think the only way teams can be good is if you get better through practice,” Ryan said. “Last year, we jammed eight games into basically two weeks. That’s not ideal. You take [the coach] out of the play and the kids have a lot of ownership to do what they’re supposed to do.”

Abington 62, Norwell 53 — Antwonne Graham Jr. dropped 24 points to deliver the South Shore League win for the host Green Wave (6-3).

Amesbury 73, Hamilton-Wenham 59 — Cam Keliher scored 31 points en route to the Cape Ann League win for host Amesbury (8-3).

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams 67, Boston English 43 — Senior Kevin Hamilton (16 points, 7 rebounds) and junior Josh Campbell (16 points, 10 rebounds) led the Bishops to a nonleague win over the Blue & Blue.

Arlington 65, Stoneham 59 — Jayden Williams’s 24 points helped the Spy Ponders (5-5) to a Middlesex League win.

Beaver Country Day 80, Governor’s Academy 76 — Wellesley’s Chris Ray scored 28 points to pace the Beavers (4-3) to a nonleague victory.

Bedford 46, Boston Latin 39 — Senior forward Matthew Forman hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Bucs (8-3) in a close Dual County League affair.

Beverly 92, Gloucester 47 — Rook Landman scored a career-high 26 points in the Northeastern Conference win for the No. 10 Panthers (10-0).

Braintree 61, Brookline 58 — Senior Nate Mede (26 points) powered the Wamps (5-3) to a Bay State Conference win over the previously unbeaten No. 4 Warriors (8-1).

Cape Cod Academy 87, Martha’s Vineyard 54 — One night after netting his 2,000th career point, senior Jaeden Greenleaf rang up 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Seawolves (8-0) in the Cape & Islands win on the Vineyard. Kelvin Danforth had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Cathedral 64, Bishop Fenwick 57 — Wesley Odiase and Kyle Benjamin had 16 points apiece and Ethan Destin delivered 12 second-half points for the Panthers (4-6) in the Catholic Central win.

Cohasset 57, Mashpee 34 — Connor Nichols (14 points) and Lucas Federle (10 points) led the visiting Skippers (6-3) in the South Shore League win.

Advertisement

Dighton-Rehoboth 54, Greater New Bedford 52 — The Falcons improved to 7-2 with the South Coast Conference win behind 21 points from senior Ryan Ouellette.

Dover-Sherborn 58, Westwood 51 — Senior Zach Spellman (18 points) and junior Luke Rinaldi (16 points) led the Raiders (9-2) to a Tri-Valley League win over the Wolverines.

Franklin 77, Milford 34 — Sophomore Henry DiGiorgio (21 points) led the No. 9 Panthers (9-2) to a Hockomock League victory over the Scarlet Hawks.

Hingham 57, Whitman-Hanson 41 — Nick Johannes (21 points) and Liam McBride (19 points) led the host Harbormen (9-2) to the Patriot League victory.

Innovation Academy 47, Mystic Valley 46 — Connor McNamara launched a game-winning buzzer-beater from the foul line, lifting the Red Tailed Hawks (3-2) to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Lowell Catholic 87, Northeast 55 — Senior Keith Pelkey’s 21 points all came in the third quarter as the visiting Crusaders (5-4) cruised to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Junior Alijah Iraola also scored 21 points and freshman Tristan Yepdo contributed 17 points, 8 assists, and 7 steals.

Malden Catholic 64, Xaverian 37 — Tony Felder (19 points) and Hamilton Brown (15 points, 12 rebounds) led the No. 6 Lancers (7-1) to the Catholic Conference win.

Manchester Essex 52, Georgetown 42 — Senior captain AJ Pallazola (15 points), sophomore Cade Furse (14 points), junior Brennan Tuombley (13 points) helped the Hornets (8-1) to a Cape Ann League Baker Division victory.

Advertisement

Marshfield 58, Silver Lake 39 — Senior Connor Walden (19 points) led the Rams (7-1) to a Patriot League victory over the Lakers.

Minuteman 60, Lynn Tech 43 — Tyrese Rho (16 points), Jalen Allison-Cardoso (14 points) and Cole Savage (13 points) propelled the Mustangs (6-2) to a Commonwealth win at home.

Nantucket 56, Monomoy 29 — Senior Justin Bloise (12 points) led the Whalers (7-1) to a Cape & Islands League victory over the Sharks.

Needham 67, Natick 66 — Senior Kevin Coppinger sank the winning free throw with 3.5 seconds left, lifting the Rockets (7-5) to a Bay State Conference win. Coppinger finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Senior John Hood added 24 points and 5 assists.

Newton North 74, Weymouth 48 — Florian Kuechen totaled 28 points and 7 rebounds in the Bay State Conference win for the eighth-ranked Tigers (8-1).

Newton South 55, Wayland 42 — Itai Alinsky (27 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks) was immense and Jake Lemelman (5 points, 4 assists) and Yoav Rabbi (7 points, 13 rebounds) contributed to the Dual County League win for the visiting Lions (9-3).

Peabody 61, Winthrop 42 — Sophomore Anthony Forte (18 points) and senior Colin Berube (16 points) led the Tanners (7-3) to a Northeastern Conference victory over the Vikings.

Pembroke 41, Plymouth South 33 — Brady Spencer (15 points) and Tom Considine (13 points), plus a suffocating defense sparked the No. 11 Titans (11-0) to the Patriot League win.

Randolph 67, East Bridgewater 31 — Senior Stevens Joacine scored a team-high 19 points as the 20th-ranked Blue Devils (8-1) picked up the South Shore League win.

Salem 62, Masconomet 49 — Senior Treston Abreu totaled 25 points for the Witches (8-2) as they earned a Northeastern Conference road win.

Somerset Berkley 70, Bourne 66 — Ethan Dias delivered a monster 38-point, 18-rebound double-double as the host Raiders (5-4) rallied from a 13-point deficit for the South Coast Conference win. Colton Baptiste scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

St. Sebastian’s 89, Thayer 54 — Junior Trevor Mullin (25 points, seven 3-pointers) and eighth-grader AJ Dybantsa (13 points) led the Arrows (9-2) to an Independent School League victory over the Tigers

Taunton 59, Mansfield 56 — Trent Santos saved all of his 17 points for the second half as the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-1) took down the fifth-ranked Hornets (7-2) on the road in a wild Hockomock League battle. Faisal Mass (8 points) drew a charge with 3.1 seconds left to seal the win for Taunton.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.