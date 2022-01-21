Because of lockout, some NBA players came to Portland State’s practices and as a student, Ime Udoka took advantage

“They would come up to Portland State and watch us condition, practice, and took me under their wing, so to speak, and kind of helped me prep for my senior year in college,” Udoka said before the Celtics’ game against the Trail Blazers on Friday. “And then that carried on over the years, every summer coming back. And while I was grinding my way up, having obviously professional guys to work with was a special opportunity.”

But after a year in junior college in Utah and a season at San Francisco he transferred home to Portland State in 1998, and it turned into a fortuitous decision. Udoka’s redshirt year was in the midst of the NBA lockout, and Blazers players such as Bonzi Wells would come to Portland State to watch and even work out with Udoka and his teammates.

After growing up in Portland, Ore., Ime Udoka was determined to go away from home to pursue his college basketball career.

Udoka had a strong senior year for Portland State and eventually went on to have a seven-year NBA career as a player.

“I went away to junior college and ended up coming back and I was afforded that opportunity for being basically in the right place, right time,” Udoka said. “Those things all added up to helping me get to where I was at, just being around the professionals, whether it was Scottie Pippen and Steve Smith and all these guys in the offseason, and Rasheed Wallace, Damon [Stoudemire], and all those guys and being able to kind of pick their brain but actually play against them as well.”

…

Celtics guard Marcus Smart on Friday missed his sixth game in a row as he works his way back after being sidelined due to COVID-19. Smart has cleared protocol but is still working to regain his conditioning.

“Just needs a little more time,” Udoka said. “Ramped it up but sitting out those days, has some general soreness and then he [had a knee contusion] right before he went out with COVID and so still working through that, although that’s almost gone. It’s just more sessions needed. Hopefully, one more and we’ll have him next game.”

Aaron Nesmith missed his second game in a row because of a sprained ankle. Udoka said he did some cutting in a pregame workout and didn’t feel comfortable enough to play. Center Robert Williams returned after missing two games due to the birth of his child.

…

The Maine Celtics on Friday claimed NBA veteran Denzel Valentine off of waivers. Valentine, 28, spent his first four pro seasons with the Bulls and this year played 22 games with the Cavaliers and two with the Jazz.

The Maine Celtics face the Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

…

Jayson Tatum has the NBA’s sixth most popular jersey over the first half of the season, according to sales on the NBAStore.com. The Celtics rank fifth in overall team merchandise.

…

NBC Sports Boston sideline reporter Abby Chin handled color commentary during Friday’s broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Play-by-play announcer Sean Grande said longtime color commentator Cedric Maxwell missed the game due to a non-COVID illness.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.