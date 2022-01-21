EMass wrestling: Natick’s Sammy Papadopoulos headlines Athletes of the Week

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — With a 1:27 pin in the semifinals of Saturday’s Woburn Invitational, the junior 152-pounder became the 46th wrestler in program history to reach 100 victories.
Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The Stanford-bound junior was named Outstanding Wrestler at the Woburn Invitational after winning his 126-pound weight class with four first-round pins.
Jacob Motyl, Minnechaug — The senior captain picked up his 100th win Saturday while finishing as the runner-up at 120 pounds during the Woburn Invitational.
Dan Nineve, King Philip — The senior went 4-0 with four pins at 285 pounds to lead King Philip to its second consecutive tournament win, this time at the Midland Duals at Quabbin Regional.
Sammy Papadopoulos, Natick — The senior picked up his 100th career win Saturday at 145 pounds during the Merrimack Duals as the Redhawks went 3-1. He is the 30th member of the Century Club in program history.
Anthony Tripolone, Norton — Tripolone won all four matches by pin to earn a gold medal at 145 pounds in the Weymouth Tournament. The third-seeded senior knocked off top-seeded Matt Parmenter of Pembroke and second-seeded Matt Bobola of Xaverian.