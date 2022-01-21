EMass wrestling: Natick’s Sammy Papadopoulos headlines Athletes of the Week

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep — With a 1:27 pin in the semifinals of Saturday’s Woburn Invitational, the junior 152-pounder became the 46th wrestler in program history to reach 100 victories.

Tyler Knox, St. John’s Prep — The Stanford-bound junior was named Outstanding Wrestler at the Woburn Invitational after winning his 126-pound weight class with four first-round pins.

Jacob Motyl, Minnechaug — The senior captain picked up his 100th win Saturday while finishing as the runner-up at 120 pounds during the Woburn Invitational.