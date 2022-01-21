Giants name Joe Schoen of Bills as their new GM

“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Giants co-owner John Mara said. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

The Giants hired Schoen, 42, as their general manager Friday. It ended a quick but extensive search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview in finding a replacement for Dave Gettleman .

Joe Schoen was at the top of the Giants’ list of candidates when they started their search for a new general manager, and the Bills assistant GM never left that spot.

Schoen got the nod over 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, the other two men who got second interviews.

Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.

Schoen spent the last five seasons as GM Brandon Beane’s top assistant. They have rebuilt the Bills, making the playoffs four of five seasons, while winning the last two AFC East titles. Prior to that, Buffalo had a 17-year playoff drought.

His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.

The draft should help; New York will have the fifth and seventh picks overall.

Panthers to hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as offensive coordinator

Matt Rhule decided to go with NFL experience this time at offensive coordinator.

The Panthers are hiring former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team is still finalizing the details of the contract.

McAdoo served as a consultant with the Cowboys this season.

He was Giants head coach in 2016-17, finishing 11-5 in his first season before losing to the Packers in the first round of the NFC playoffs. However, he was fired late in his second season after the Giants started 2-10 and he benched quarterback Eli Manning.

Rams without LT Whitworth

The Rams will not have left tackle Andrew Whitworth or safety Taylor Rapp available when they play the Buccaneers in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday.

Whitworth hurt his ankle on the Rams’ first offensive play in a 34-11 win over the Cardinals Monday. Rapp will miss his second straight game after sustaining a concussion in the season finale against the 49ers.

Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire to return?

The Chiefs could have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire available for the first time in nearly a month when they play the Bills Sunday night for a spot in their fourth consecutive AFC Championship game.

Edwards-Helaire practiced all week for the first time since hurting his collarbone in the second half against Pittsburgh Dec. 26, though Chiefs coach Andy Reid stopped short of declaring him ready to go following Friday’s workout.

Last week, Reid was optimistic Edwards-Helaire would play in the wild-card round but he wound up being inactive.

73 underclassmen eligible for draft

The NFL announced that 73 underclassmen have been granted special eligibility for the draft, the fewest in the last nine years.

All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean was one of four players from national champion Georgia on the list, along with receiver George Pickens, safety Lewis Cine and defensive lineman Travon Walker.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral is one of only two quarterbacks on the list, and a contender to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Alabama, which lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game, also had four underclassmen granted special eligibility for the draft, including All-America receiver Jameson Williams, who tore a ligament in his left knee in the championship game.



