Joe DiMartino, Xaverian hockey have a little extra in overtime win over Duxbury

“We had some pressure and wanted our guys to get possession in overtime,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “We were able to take get the puck and control it and were rewarded with the offensive zone draw. It was really nice to get those two points and it was a great high school hockey game.”

The junior corralled a pass at the top of the slot and rifled a wrister to break the deadlock. Senior Max Lockwood won the draw in the offensive zone and sophomore Will Irving slid the puck over to DiMartino.

Joe DiMartino scored the winner in overtime Friday, leading No. 2 Xaverian to a 3-2 nonleague win over Duxbury at the Canton Ice House.

The Hawks (9-1-1) outshot the visitors 42-17, controlling the play and pressuring junior goaltender Sam Mazanec. Junior Gavin Moynihan slotted home the first Hawks’ goal and senior defenseman Owen Dunning scored his first career goal. Senior Kevin Richardi earned the win in net.

“He had to play really tonight, especially in the third period,” Spinale said. “We’ve gotten steady, consistent goaltending all season and that’s been big for us.”

Aiden Harrington scored both goals from the Dragons (5-4-2).

Canton 6, Attleboro 0 — Senior Andrew Valkanas scored twice and junior Carson Eagles notched a shutout, propelling the No. 18 Bulldogs (6-2-1) to a Hockomock League road win at New England Sports Village. Senior Mike Anderson netted his first career goal in the victory.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 7, Lynn 4 — Tony Iacovone had a hat trick and Zack Dibona scored his first varsity goal for the Gryphons (3-6) in the nonleague road win at Connery Rink.

Girls’ hockey

Brooks 1, Phillips Andover 1 — Freshman goaltender Kyleigh Matola made an astounding 51 saves to preserve the home tie for Brooks.

Nobles 4, BB&N 2 — Emmy O’Leary, a senior from Southborough, scored a pair of goals and added two assists to propel the Bulldogs (11-0-2) to a come-from-behind Independent School League win at BB&N Ice Rink. With Nobles trailing 2-0 after the first period, a two-on-one shorthanded rush ended in O’Leary finding Ellie Mabardy, who converted on the odd-man chance.

“That first goal really gave us some momentum,” Nobles coach Tom Resor said. “Those two have been scoring big goals for us all year.”

Following a three-goal second period, freshman Molly MacCurtain added an empty netter to seal the victory. Sophmore Anya Zupkofska earned the win in net.

“Anya’s had a great season for us,” Resor said. “She’s really steady, has a great disposition and composure. She’s athletic in net, tracks the puck well, and has a good sense of the game.”

Girls’ gymnastics

Franklin 147, Attleboro 140.6 — Senior Emma White paced the Panthers to their highest total of the season, winning the all-around title with a score of 38.25.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 135.1, Carver 95.1 — Katie McCormack won the all-around (34.7) with victories on the vault (9.1), the bars (8.6), and floor (8.8) for the Cougars (3-0-1). Chloe Kenney won the beam (8.8).

Boys’ swimming

Chelmsford 90, Haverhill 86 — Junior Declan Hughes won the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, Nathaniel Murray took the 50 free, sophomore Luke Boucher was first in diving, and the 200 medley relay squad was a winner for the Lions (4-3).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.