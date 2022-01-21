Linebacker Harvey Langi staying with Patriots on one-year deal

At least one of the Patriots’ unrestricted free agents will be back with the team next season.
Linebacker Harvey Langi signed a one-year contract extension, according to his agent Kenny Zuckerman.
The 29-year-old Langi appeared in seven games this season before going on injured reserve (knee). He primarily played on special teams, logging just 16 defensive snaps.
Langi, who went undrafted out of BYU, first signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2017. In October that year, he and his wife suffered serious injuries in a horrific car crash.
After getting cut in 2018, Langi then spent two seasons with the Jets. He stepped into more of a defensive role, logging 76 tackles, before returning to New England.
