Nelly Korda birdies her way to one-shot lead in LPGA

Rory McIlroy rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt at the last and was set to join Collin Morikawa in making the cut on the number in a brutal second round at the Abu Dhabi Championship that brought some of the world’s best golfers to their knees in the United Arab Emirates. Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour off the coastline of the Persian Gulf caused havoc at Yas Links, with just five of the 93 players who completed the round, which will be completed Saturday, shooting under par. Scott Jamieson ended the day where he started it — in the lead — despite a 2-over-par 74 that was 11 shots worse than he hit Thursday. Viktor Hovland remained second, still a stroke off the lead, after also shooting 74. McIlroy and Morikawa were both 3 over for the tournament and glad to be on course to make the weekend. McIlroy reached the 18th tee below the projected cut and on course to finish a round without a birdie for the first time since the 2017 US Open. He avoided that by getting up and down from 43 yards to shoot a 75. Morikawa, the world No. 2 and British Open champion, also made only one birdie in a round of 74 … Ernie Els birdied the final hole Thursday, set up by a difficult wedge from a fairway bunker, giving him an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Vijay Singh as the PGA Tour Champions season began at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Bernhard Langer , coming off his sixth Charles Schwab Cup title last year at 64, had knee surgery in the offseason but managed to join the large group at 66 at Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. Defending champion Darren Clarke , Retief Goosen , Stephen Ames , and Stephen Alker also were at 66.

Nelly Korda , the No. 1 player in women’s golf, shot 6-under-par 66 at Lake Nona on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, Jessica Korda , is two shots back. Nelly Korda birded all four of the par 5s and finished with seven birdies, rolling in a 15-footer at No. 18 for the lead. Lopez, who led after 18 holes, overcame two late bogeys with a closing birdie of her own, chipping in at the par-4 18th for a 68. Kang posted a bogey-free 67, including a 7-iron from 155 yards that she holed for eagle at the par-4 seventh. Jessica Korda also shot a bogey-free 67. Scoring could be more difficult Saturday, when temperatures are expected to cool and rain could be a factor.

SOCCER

US reveals roster for men’s World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Morris, Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest, and Gyasi Zardes returned from injuries to make the United States men’s soccer roster ahead of the next three World Cup qualifiers, while Gio Reyna, Gianluca Busio, and Aaron Long missed out. US coach Gregg Berhalter announced a 28-man group that will report to Columbus, Ohio, ahead of the Jan. 27 match against El Salvador, including 13 who have been training in Phoenix. The Americans play Canada on Jan. 30 at Hamilton, Ontario, and host Honduras three days later at St. Paul. The crowd for the game against Canada will be limited to 12,000 at Tim Hortons Field, half of capacity. The Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday it will cancel tickets issued when the game sold out last month and it will hold a new sale, which will open Tuesday to previous ticket buyers, followed by a general sale the next day if tickets are available. Dest returned to Barcelona’s lineup Thursday after a back injury and a positive COVID-19 test kept him sidelined since Dec. 8. Zardes is back from a sprained left knee that caused him to miss qualifiers in November. Morris started and played until the 78th minute in the 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Dec. 18, his first international appearance since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Feb. 20. Weah recovered from a quadriceps injury to enter in the 68th minute for Lille on Tuesday in his first action since Dec. 1. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Sebastian Lletget of the New England Revolution are also on the roster … American forward Josh Sargent scored his first two English Premier League goals to help lift Norwich out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at 10-man Watford. The 21-year-old hadn’t scored in 18 games in the English top flight since his offseason move from Werder Bremen.

WINTER SPORTS

Shiffrin headlines US Alpine ski team for Olympics

Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin leads the 17-member list for the US Alpine skiing team nominated for the Beijing Winter Games. There are nine first-time Olympians on the roster, which still awaits confirmation from the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. Shiffrin heads to her third Olympics. She already owns three medals, including a gold in slalom in 2014 and in giant slalom in 2018. Other Americans who previously made Olympic teams and are back are Breezy Johnson, Tricia Mangan, Jackie Wiles, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford, and Travis Ganong. The first-timers are Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel, Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Bella Wright, River Radamus, and Luke Winters … Ganong finished seventh in a downhill that was won by Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in Kitzbühel, Austria. Ganong led a group of four Americans that finished in the points, with Bennet in 11th, Steven Nyman in 21st, and Jared Goldberg in 24th … Johnson, one of the top American medal contenders, will miss a second straight World Cup downhill after her second crash in two weeks. Johnson fell during the second training session in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, and was removed from the start list for Saturday’s race. She had the top speed of the day at 72 miles per hour on the upper section of the course before losing control … Shaun White (halfpipe) was one of four defending gold medalists named to the US snowboarding team, along with Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, and Red Gerard. White had to sweat out his spot after a difficult month of qualifying that included a bout with COVID-19 and an injured ankle. Kim won the gold in women’s halfpipe in 2018, while Anderson and Gerard won in slopestyle. Lindsey Jacobellis, the 2006 silver medalist, made her fifth Olympics in snowboardcross and Alex Diebold, the wax technician-turned-2014 bronze medalist, is back at the games.

MISCELLANY

Ducks coach Eakins sidelined by COVID-19

Anaheim Ducks coach Dallas Eakins will not be behind the bench for Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers will run things in Eakins’ absence. Eakins is the third member of Anaheim’s coaching staff in the NHL’s health and safety protocols, joining assistants Geoff Ward and Joe Piscotty. The Ducks also have four players in protocols — defensemen Cam Fowler and Josh Manson, right wing Troy Terry, and backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Terry, who was voted into the All-Star game earlier this week, has missed three games. Goalie John Gibson, Anaheim’s other All-Star selection, returned Wednesday after missing five games because of COVID-19 … The American Hockey League suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik for 30 games for making a racial gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during a Jan. 12 game in San Jose. Hrabik is white. Imama is Black. The Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, immediately removed Hrabik from all team activities pending an investigation. Hrabik can apply for reinstatement on March 12, pending an evaluation of his progress in training provided by the NHL Player Inclusion Committee … The Denver Nuggets signed four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract to back up Nikola Jokic. The 6-foot-10-inch Cousins will be eligible to play in six games for the Nuggets, starting Friday night against Memphis. Cousins averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games for Milwaukee before being released earlier this month … Providence College athletic director Bob Driscoll says he is retiring after 21 years at the school. The retirement is effective in June and ends a two-decade run that included the Friars winning their first national title in a men’s sport when the hockey team won in 2015. Driscoll also hired current coach Ed Cooley, who became the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach in 2011.

