Successful first run sparks Burlington girls to first place at Reggie Lewis Center

Their victory helped the Red Devils to the girls’ title with 46 points, followed by Billerica (44) and Walpole (33).

Digging deep, Hanafin hung on to her lead, recording a time of 4:22.98, winning the 1600 sprint medley relay at the 53rd annual James Kalperis Indoor Division 3 Relays and helping her team qualify for the 2022 New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship.

Shouts filled the air at the Reggie Lewis Center as Burlington sophomore Hope Hanafin powered down the final straightaway with Billerica’s anchor gaining on her, mere meters away from the finish line.

“I could hear everyone cheering so I knew she was close behind me,” Hanafin said.

But she didn’t look back. This was the first time the team of Grace Hanafin, Charlize Collins, Liz Brieby and Hope Hanafin had competed as a relay, but their success was not beginner’s luck.

For the last month and a half, the four have been the last to leave the track at the end of practice.

“They fought every inch of the way in that race,” coach Nick Parsons said. “We don’t do a lot of off days or rest days. Other teams have pre-meet days, we don’t. We’ve just been working.”

Parsons explained that the benefits of the 1600 sprint medley as a race allow for coaches to really design the best team for success.

“I suspected that they could qualify, but they actually beat my prediction by five seconds. When Hope was on the straightaway, at that point it was anyone’s race,” Parsons said. “We put them in these spots in the relay for their strengths, but then they just kind of had to figure it out, as a coach there’s only so much you can do.”

Burlington beat Billerica for the title with its 4:13.42 first-place finish in the 4x400.

Wakefield captured the boys’ title with 52 points, followed by Duxbury (38), and Burlington (23), with Walpole (22) and Billerica (22) tying for fourth.

The sprint medley relay was just one of the intense competitions that took place on the Reggie Lewis oval.

▪ In the boys’ 4x800 relay, Amherst-Pelham won with a time of 8:22.32 to edge Wakefield (8:22.34).

▪ In the boys’ 1,600 sprint medley relay, Wakefield (3:42.67) and Billerica (3:43.54) qualified for the 2022 New Balance Nationals.

▪ In the girls’ 4x200 relay, the top four teams — Walpole, Duxbury, Burlington and Marblehead — finished within less than two seconds.

▪ The championships continue Saturday at Reggie Lewis, with the Division 4 (9 a.m.) and Division 5 (3 p.m.) state relays.