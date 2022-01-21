Jayson Tatum’s 3-point shooting woes continue as Celtics come up short against Trail Blazers

Tatum had 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Celtics, but those strong numbers will be overshadowed by his long-range woes. Jaylen Brown added 22 points. Nurkic finished with 29 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Blazers, who made 16 of 33 3-pointers as a team.

With Boston trailing by 1 point he shook free of Portland center Jusuf Nurkic at the right arc and fired up a potential game-winner. But the ball caromed off the rim, Tatum’s 20th consecutive miss from beyond the arc, and Robert Williams’s tip-in was no good, allowing Portland to ultimately escape with a 109-105 win.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is mired in the worst 3-point shooting slump of his career. But in the final seconds of Boston’s game against the Trail Blazers on Friday night, he had a chance to snap out of it in a loud, emphatic way.

For the Celtics, fourth quarters have often turned into messes this season. Most often, they’ve given the ball to either Tatum or Brown and tasked them with figuring out a way to score, even if defenses conspired to make that quite difficult.

So when backups Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford combined to make four 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the fourth, it looked as if Boston’s reserves would provide an important respite and spark a somewhat comfortable win. But little has come comfortably for the Celtics, and in this case Portland used a late 8-0 run to tie the score in the final minute.

After Nassir Little capped Portland’s burst and tied the score at 100 with a dunk, Brown put Boston back in front with a pair of free throws with 41.5 seconds left. The Blazers rushed upcourt seeking a two-for-one opportunity, and Robert Covington calmly drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner that gave Portland a 103-102 lead with 31.3 seconds to play.

But after a timeout Nurkic inexplicably fouled Tatum 30 feet from the hoop with his team in the penalty and 26.8 seconds left, allowing Tatum to put the Celtics back in front and ensuring that Boston would get another possession.

Following a Portland timeout, Anfernee Simons missed a runner in the lane, but Nurkic scooped up the rebound and scored, putting Portland ahead, 105-104, with 13.1 seconds to play.

After the misses by Tatum and Williams, Robert Covington hit a pair of free throws to make it 107-105 with 3.5 seconds left. The Blazers intentionally fouled Tatum on the inbounds pass to stop him from firing up a 3-pointer. He made the first and intentionally missed the second, but Boston was unable to grab the rebound.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Blazers had a scorching start from the field. They made 10 of 13 shots and 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first half, and the all-too-familiar groans of Garden fans returned. Things didn’t get much better at the start of the second quarter, either. When Nassir Little coasted down the middle for an open dunk with 9:52 left Portland pushed ahead, 40-25.

▪ Enes Freedom had a rough stretch near the end of that flurry. He was overpowered by Nurkic on a pair of three-point plays and then botched a layup attempt inside at the other end. He went to the bench soon after that and didn’t appear again in the first half.

▪ Seeking a spark, Celtics coach Ime Udoka turned to a somewhat unorthodox lineup early in the second quarter. He put Tatum at point guard along with Brown, Grant Williams, Langford and Robert Williams. It was effective. Grant Williams, the team’s top 3-point shooter this year, provided some floor spacing and drilled all three of his attempts from beyond the arc. That helped open driving lanes for Tatum, Brown, and Langford, and they took advantage. The group helped flip the 15-point deficit into a 58-54 halftime lead.

▪ Williams looked as comfortable on offense as he has all season. He has almost exclusively served as a spot-up shooter but he hit one after a nice dribble step-back. And as the Blazers began to close out on him harder he looked to attack and find open teammates.

▪ Udoka has stressed the importance of Tatum’s playmaking all season, and this was a rare chance in which he was put in command of the offense. With Smart still out, Dennis Schröder struggling and Pritchard still not having much of an impact, it was worth a try. Tatum had four assists in the first half and also had success lowering his head and bowling over Portland’s defense.

▪ Tatum’s long-range shooting remains an issue, however. He missed his first five 3-point attempts, stretching his string of misses to 19 in a row, an unfathomable number for a very good shooter.

▪ Tatum’s fifth miss was an air ball, and it came during an ugly third-quarter stretch after the Celtics had appeared to seize control of the game. With Boston ahead, 68-60, Brown threw away a pass, Robert Williams committed a rare technical foul, and the Blazers capitalized with a 13-2 run.

Adam Himmelsbach