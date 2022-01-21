Whitman-Hanson girls’ basketball zeros in late, pulls away from Hingham to remain unbeaten

It took a full four quarters, but Whitman-Hanson eventually wore Hingham down and pulled away for a 52-37 win. The Panthers — who trailed 9-6 through one and 19-17 at the half, and led 30-29 through three — used a pivotal 13-0 run to start the fourth quarter to seize command. Led by senior captain Abby Martin (19 points), No. 7 Whitman-Hanson (11-0, 8-0 Patriot) outscored the Harborwomen, 22-8, in the quarter to move into sole possession of first place in a deep Patriot Keenan.

Without starters Megan and Anna Stone, and up against another team that was undefeated in league play, the Panthers knew it would likely be as much a mental game as it was physical. All season, they have relied on their depth and defense, and believed if they stuck to what they did best, the results would take care of themselves.

Coming into Friday’s matchup with Hingham, Whitman-Hanson’s players and coaches had a hunch they might face their stiffest test yet.

“We all came out and said that we had to win and had to pull through,” Martin said. “We just used that energy, and that fire in our stomachs, to pull it out.”

The fourth quarter was essentially a highlight reel of extra passes and hustle plays. Katelyn Cirillo buried two 3s and Rosie MacKinnon added a 3 and layup to extend the lead to 41-29 with 5:55 remaining. The Panthers executed a trap to perfection, Martin added a chase-down block, and Lauren Dunn pounced on a loose ball to force a jump.

The Harborwomen (8-2, 7-1 Patriot), paced by senior captain Perry Blasetti with 13 points, finally scored their first point of the fourth with 4:08 remaining. By that point, the outcome had already been sealed.

“I think it was our energy,” said the senior Cirillo, who scored all 8 of her points in the fourth. “We all picked each other up and were able to get the win.”

Early on, it was an evenly contested, defensive-minded battle. Blasetti and Ellie Savitscus helped Hingham build an early lead, but Dunn and Martin kept the Panthers afloat. Junior Caitlin Leahy’s ability to bring the ball up under pressure was key in the second half, and freshman Lillie MacKinnon hit a key 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give the Panthers the lead.

From there, it was all Whitman-Hanson, as the Panthers held their opponent under 40 for the ninth time in 11 games. They’ve firmly established themselves as Division 2 contenders, and this was simply the latest example.

“It’s not going to be a cakewalk all season,” Whitman-Hanson coach Michael Costa said. “We’ve got to play tough teams. I think we were just a little anxious in the first half, but we were able to find a rhythm.”

Acton-Boxborough 45, Cambridge 37 — Sophomore Shannon Patrick (30 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals) was dominant for A-B (3-6) in a Dual County League victory over the Falcons.

Andover 49, Chelmsford 40 — Anna Foley contributed a team-high 20 points for the second-ranked Warriors (8-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Blue Hills 55, Mt. Alvernia 31 — Freshman Kathleen Murphy (20 points, 15 rebounds) and sophomore Bridget Devine (11 points) led the Warriors (7-6) to a nonleague victory over the Mustangs.

Case 62, Wareham 11 — Abigail Sirois (17 points), Liberty Gazaille (15 points) and Brooke Orton (11 points) propelled the visiting Cardinals (6-1) to the South Coast Conference win.

Central Catholic 63, Billerica 30 — Sophomore Ashley Dinges put up 32 points in just three quarters as the sixth-ranked Raiders (7-2) cruised to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cohasset 62, Mashpee 43 — Abby Goff (12 points), Sarah Chenette (18 points, 8 rebounds), Laney Larsen (14 points) and Mia Froio (11 points) led the Skippers (7-4) in the South Shore League contest.

Diman 63, Southeastern 39 — Emma Mederios (28 points), Hannah Martin (10 points) and Elizabeth Kinnane (6 points) powered the Bengals (4-5) to the Mayflower Athletic Conference win.

Dracut 57, Tewksbury 46 — Junior guard Ashlee Talbot amassed 22 points, 10 steals and 8 rebounds in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the 16th-ranked Middies (9-2). Senior Cam Watkins added 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Duxbury 40, Plymouth North 34 — Sophomore Molly Donovan scored a game-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers for the host Dragons (5-4) in Patriot League action.

East Bridgewater 55, Randolph 19 — Junior Phoebe Katilus (11 points, 9 rebounds) helped the Vikings (8-1) to a South Shore League win.

Fenway 60, Charlestown 23 — Junior Hadi Bah (20 points, 5 steals) led the Panthers (2-0) to a Boston City League win over the Townies.

Fontbonne 47, Cardinal Spellman 39 — Behind Colleen Fogarty’s 18 points, the Ducks (2-7) cruised to a nonleague win.

Framingham 50, Milton 30 — Selina Monestime and Allie Regan each contributed 12 points, helping the Flyers (3-2) to a Bay State Conference win.

Greater Lowell 52, Shawsheen 26 — Seniors Kaelynn Tanner (14 points) and Justyne Martynez (5 points, 6 rebounds) led the Gryphons (5-4) to a Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory over the Rams.

Hopkinton 60, Norton 53 — Kiki Fossbender (19 points), Lexy Trendel (15 points) and Brooke Dougherty (13 points) sparked the Hillers (3-3) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Lynn Classical 56, Everett 41 — Junior Ava Thurman scored 28 points, leading the Rams (9-1) to a Greater Boston League win.

Mansfield 72, Taunton 62 — Bridget Hanley scored a career-high 27 points in the Hockomock League win for the Hornets (5-3).

Marshfield 51, Silver Lake 30 — Sydney McCabe and Taylor Brilliant each scored 12 points in the Patriot League win for the Rams (5-3).

Matignon 46, Rockport 29 — Sophomore Isabella Lopez-Marin (18 points) and freshman Mary Fallon (11 points) led the Warriors (7-2) to a nonleague victory over the Vikings.

New Mission 67, Burke 37 — Jourdan Ferreira (27 points), Tamia Darling (14 points), Marclina Charles (10 points) led the Titans (2-1) to the Boston City League win.

Newton South 50, Wayland 41 — Junior Maddy Genser (24 points) led the Lions (4-7) to a Dual County League victory over the Warriors.

North Attleborough 54, Stoughton 43 — Summer Doherty paced the Red Rocketeers (3-6) with 23 points in the Hockomock win.

North Quincy 48, Quincy 30 — Sophomore standout Orlagh Gormley totaled 27 points to push the No. 13 Raiders to 9-0 with a Patriot League home win.

Norwell 61, Abington 22 — Juniors Grace Oliver (16 points), Chloe Richardson (13 points), and Sara Cashin (12 points) led the No. 18 Clippers (11-1) in the South Shore win.

Norwood 62, Dedham 30 — Meg Olbrys tallied 19 points to lift the third-ranked Mustangs (9-0) to a convincing Tri-Valley League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 48, Ursuline 31 — Sisters Ava Orlando (18 points) and Elle Orlando (12 points) led the Cougars (4-5) to a Catholic Conference home win.

Oliver Ames 65, Foxborough 30 — Defending with intensity and controlling the glass at both ends, the fifth-ranked Tigers (8-1) sprinted to a 35-9 halftime cushion on the way to the Hockomock win. Caroline Peper had a game-high 18 points, Jasmyn Cooper contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 steals, and Hailey Bourne had 12. Cam Collins led Foxborough with 16 points.

Peabody 48, Winthrop 27 — Senior Emma Bloom (21 points, 8 rebounds) boosted the Tanners (9-1) to a Northeastern Conference victory over the Vikings.

South Shore Voc-Tech 47, Cape Cod Tech 25 — Ellery Campbell (20 points) powered the visiting Vikings (8-1) to the Mayflower Vocational win.

St. Mary’s 83, Austin Prep 21 — Junior Kellyn Preira racked up 25 points for the fourth-ranked Spartans (13-2) in the Catholic Central League win. Yirsy Queliz added 16 points and seventh-grader Bella Owumi had 12 points.

Swampscott 43, Danvers 29 — Sophie DiGrande led all scorers with 13 points and 6 assists, and Maddie Hudson added 11 points for the Big Blue (6-2). Chloe Rakauskas chipped in with 9 points and 8 rebounds in the Northeastern Conference win.

Walpole 57, Wellesley 30 — Haley Brigham (16 points) and Catie Hurley (9 points, 11 rebounds) spearheaded a Bay State Conference win for the Timberwolves (8-2).

Westwood 39, Dover-Sherborn 29 — Senior captain Katie Kissell scored 12 of her season-high 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime in a narrow Tri-Valley League win for the Wolverines (6-2).

Winchester 39, Wakefield 34 — Emily Collins tallied 21 points to lead Winchester (10-2) to a Middlesex League victory, punching its ticket to the state tournament for the first time in 11 years.

Woburn 48, Wilmington 25 — Jenna Taylor’s 15 points led the eighth-ranked Tanners (10-0) to a Middlesex League road win.

