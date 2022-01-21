CDC: Boosters very effective against Omicron variant

Overall, the new data show that the vaccines were more protective against the Delta variant than against Omicron, which lab studies have found is partially able to sidestep the body’s immune response.

The extra doses are 90 percent effective against hospitalization with the variant, the agency reported. Booster shots also reduced the likelihood of a visit to an emergency department or urgent care clinic. The extra doses were most effective against infection and death among Americans 50 and older, the data showed.

Booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are not just preventing infections with the contagious Omicron variant — they are also keeping infected Americans from ending up in the hospital, according to data published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is generally accepted that booster shots keep people from becoming infected, at least for a while. Data from Israel and other countries have also suggested that boosters can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization, especially in older adults.

“Data from other countries have also shown significant benefit of getting the booster, but this is really showing it in the US,” Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, said of the figures released Friday. “These numbers should be very convincing.”

On Thursday night, the CDC published additional data showing that in December, unvaccinated Americans age 50 and older were about 45 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who were vaccinated and got a third shot.

Yet less than 40 percent of fully vaccinated Americans who are eligible for a booster shot have received one.

Friday’s results are based on three new studies led by the CDC. In one study, researchers analyzed hospitalizations and visits to emergency departments and urgent care clinics in 10 states from Aug. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.

NEW YORK TIMES

Judge blocks White House federal vaccine mandate

A federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary injunction on Friday blocking the White House from requiring federal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, though the ruling came months after the White House said that 95 percent of federal workers were already in compliance.

The Justice Department said it would appeal the ruling.

Mr. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to get vaccinated by Nov. 22. He said that there would be no option to get regularly tested, aside from some religious or medical exemptions.

After the deadline passed, the White House said more than 95 percent of federal workers were in compliance with the mandate. On Friday, the administration said that 98 percent of federal workers are vaccinated or have sought medical or religious exemptions.

“We are confident in our legal authority,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Friday, after the ruling.

The judge in Texas, Jeffrey Brown, ruled that opponents of the mandate for federal employees were likely to succeed at trial and blocked the government from enforcing the requirement. Judge Brown was appointed to the District Court for the Southern District of Texas by then-president Donald J. Trump in 2019.

Judge Brown, who is based in Galveston, said his ruling — in a lawsuit filed by the group Feds for Medical Freedom — was not about whether people should get vaccinated against coronavirus. He wrote that “the court believes they should.”

“It is instead about whether the president can, with the stroke of a pen and without the input of Congress, require millions of federal employees to undergo a medical procedure as a condition of their employment,” he wrote in his 20-page ruling. That, he said, was “a bridge too far.”

He said less invasive measures could protect public health, like masking, social distancing, and remote work.

Last week, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers, dealing a blow to a key element of the White House’s plan to address the pandemic as cases resulting from the Omicron variant are on the rise. In that case, conservative justices deemed the policy an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans.

But the court allowed a more modest mandate requiring health care workers at facilities receiving federal money to be vaccinated.

NEW YORK TIMES

Fla. governor appears to link vaccines with infertility

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a foe of vaccine mandates, appeared to suggest Thursday that getting a shot to protect against the coronavirus could cause infertility.

“Think about how ridiculous it is what they’re doing by trying to force the nurses” to get immunized, he said in a speech announcing funding for nursing certification programs. “A lot of these nurses have had COVID. A lot of them are younger. Some of them are trying to have families.”

But there is no evidence that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus makes it harder to conceive, according to a study released Thursday of heterosexual couples trying for pregnancy. DeSantis could not be immediately reached for a comment on his remarks.

By contrast, men infected with the coronavirus showed signs of a short-term decline in fertility, according to the research, which was led by an epidemiologist at Boston University and published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Epidemiology. It was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

The researchers studied more than 2,000 people between the ages of 21 and 45, all of whom identified as women, in the United States and Canada between December 2020 and September 2021. (Their male partners were also invited to fill in a questionnaire.) Some 73 percent of the women had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine during the study, with 74 percent of the men also having been administered at least one shot.

WASHINGTON POST

Hong Kong warns against flouting death edict for hamsters

Authorities in Hong Kong warned pet lovers on Friday against trying to save hamsters from a cull of nearly 2,000 of the small rodents, which the government says it ordered to prevent suspected coronavirus transmission.

In announcing its plan, the government said the animals could carry the coronavirus and give it to humans, after several imported from the Netherlands tested positive at a Hong Kong pet shop.

The decision outraged many pet owners and drew criticism from some who described it as knee-jerk panic. Hundreds volunteered to house the affected animals. People have tried to stop owners from handing over their hamsters at the agriculture department, offering to take the animals into their care instead.

On Friday, the department warned that if the “people concerned continue with such action,” officials would report them to the police.

WASHINGTON POST

Omicron spreading in Latin America and Asia

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — In Costa Rica, officials are encouraging those infected with the coronavirus to skip voting in upcoming national elections. On the other side of the world, Beijing is locking down residential communities as the country anxiously awaits the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

In Latin America and Asia, where the Omicron variant is making its latest appearance, some countries are imposing such restrictions while others are loath to place new limits on populations already exhausted by previous constraints.

Omicron quickly swept through the places it first hit, such as South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States, pushing daily cases far higher than at any time during the pandemic.

The Americas reported nearly 7.2 million new COVID infections and more than 15,000 COVID-related deaths over the past week, the Pan American Health Organization said Wednesday. Coronavirus infections across the Americas almost doubled between Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, from 3.4 million cases to 6.1 million, PAHO said.

Infections are accelerating in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, and hospitalizations are rising in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne. The Caribbean islands are experiencing their steepest increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, Etienne noted.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan widens restrictions to contain COVID

TOKYO — Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens COVID-19 restrictions because of the Omicron variant, which has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas.

The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through Feb. 13. With three other prefectures — Okinawa, Hiroshima, and Yamaguchi — under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third of the country.

While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten a booster shot, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Friday approved Pfizer vaccinations for children ages 5-11, who are increasingly vulnerable to infection.

ASSOCIATED PRESS