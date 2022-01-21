Over 300,000 Mushie and Co. pacifiers recalled after choking hazard discovered

The US CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) said the product is dangerous because “the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.”

Mushie and Co., a Denmark-based company, has issued a recall for its FRIGG silicone pacifiers and a US consumer safety agency is urging parents to immediately stop using them over choking concerns.

One of two styles that was recalled, the classic FRIGG silicone pacifier is show above.

While no injuries have been reported, the company “has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. In addition, the manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside the US” describing the same issue.

Families can identify if their binky is one of the 333,725 that were sold by matching its appearance to the pictures provided by the consumer safety agency. The pacifiers were sold between April and December 2021 at popular stores including TJMaxx and Amazon.com.

The CPSC also provided a description of the product: “The FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in two designs: Classic and Daisy. The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name ‘FRIGG’ appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.”

If people believetheir pacifier is one of those that have been recalled, they should stop using the binky immediately. Customers must photograph their pacifier and follow the instructions on the company’s website to obtain a refund. The pacifier should be thrown out afterwards.

The recall was issued Jan. 19, 2022.

Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.