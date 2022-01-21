Saudi-led airstrikes kill scores at prison in Yemen

Capping a week in which rebel drones struck as far away as Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi bombs rained down across rebel-held northern Yemen, the hostilities were fresh proof of the conflict’s obstinacy a year after President Biden took office vowing to bring the war — and one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters — to an end.

CAIRO — The seven-year-old war in Yemen intensified again Friday when airstrikes by the Saudi-led military coalition on northern Yemen killed at least 70 people and knocked out the entire country’s Internet, according to international aid groups and the rebels who control the area.

After months of territorial gains by the Houthis, the Iran-backed rebels who control northern Yemen, forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have managed to claw back some territory and shift the momentum of the war. Those offensives have snarled international efforts to push the two sides toward peace.

Friday’s strikes, which hit targets across Houthi-controlled territory including a prison and damaged the country’s Internet infrastructure, raised the risk of heating things up even further.

In the northern city of Saada near the Saudi border, where an airstrike destroyed a temporary detention facility, the Republic Hospital had received around 70 dead and 138 wounded and could not take any more, said Ahmed Mahat, head of Doctors Without Borders’ mission in Yemen. Two other hospitals in the city were flooded with growing numbers of injured patients, even as their medical supplies thinned, Doctors Without Borders said.

“There are many bodies still at the scene of the airstrike, many missing people,” Mahat said in a statement, citing a Doctors Without Borders colleague in Saada. “It is impossible to know how many people have been killed. It seems to have been a horrific act of violence.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross said more than 100 people had been killed or injured overnight in the detention center in Saada.

Emergency workers were still combing the ruined building for victims as the day went on, the Red Cross said. Video broadcast on Al-Mayadeen, a pro-Iran news channel, showed rescuers trying to clear rubble at the site to free people trapped in the debris.

Local media linked to the Houthis blamed the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthis since 2015. Although the aid groups were more cautious about assigning responsibility, the Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly bombed Houthi forces and territory, including civilian targets, throughout the course of the war, killing thousands of civilians.

The coalition ramped up attacks over the last week after the Houthis attacked a major airport in the United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s chief partner in the coalition — with drones and missiles Monday, killing three people and wounding six, in what they said was retaliation for the UAE’s support for pro-government militias.

Armed and trained by the UAE, those militias had recently reclaimed parts of Shabwa province from Houthi control and were encroaching on Houthi gains in oil-rich Marib province. Marib and Shabwa saw much of the worst fighting in Yemen over the last year after the Houthis launched an offensive in February to seize key oil infrastructure from the Saudi-backed government.

Another coalition airstrike early Friday hit a telecommunications hub in the port city of Hodeida, severely damaging critical Internet infrastructure and plunging Yemen into an Internet blackout, said a telecommunications ministry official in Hadramout province who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak about the incident.

Save the Children said the strike killed three children who were playing on a soccer field nearby.

The country lost Internet connectivity starting around 1 a.m. Friday, according to NetBlocks, an Internet monitoring group, and Cloudflare, a web security company, and service had not resumed by Friday evening.

The Saudi-led coalition responded to the Houthi attacks on the UAE by striking the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, on Monday evening, and killing what Houthi media said were at least 20 people, including the family of a Houthi military general. On Friday, Mahat said the latest airstrikes had also hit Sanaa and its airport and that the aid group had received numerous reports of overnight airstrikes elsewhere across northern Yemen.

But none appeared to have been as deadly as the attack on the prison in Saada. No other information about the victims was immediately available, but Save the Children said early reports indicated that most were African migrants who attempt to cross through Yemen on their way to seek work in Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries.