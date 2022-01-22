Tom Cruise’s next ‘Mission: Impossible’ films are delayed over COVID

(Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest movies slated for 2022 -- “Mission: Impossible 7” starring Tom Cruise -- is being pushed into next year in the latest blow to struggling cinemas.

The film, which had already been postponed before, will shift from September to July 2023, according to a statement from ViacomCBS Inc.’s Paramount Pictures. Although filming wrapped last year, editing and other post-production chores have been delayed by the surge of the omicron variant.

The next picture in the series, “Mission: Impossible 8,” is also moving, from July 2023 to June 2024.