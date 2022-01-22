Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick are reportedly dating

Kendrick, 36, a Portland, Maine native, and Hader, 43, have allegedly been dating “quietly” for more than a year, the magazine reported. An unnamed source told People that the pair got together “well after” they starred in the 2019 Disney Christmas movie “Noelle,” in which they played siblings. Kendrick hosted “SNL” in 2014, just a year after Hader departed the show.

If there were ever a time to bring out gifs of a gossip-filled Stefan from “Saturday Night Live,” this would be it.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” said the source.

Representatives for both actors declined to comment to People and have yet to publicly confirm or deny the relationship.

Hader shares three children with his ex-wife, writer and director Maggie Carey, to whom he was married from 2006 until 2018. The “Barry” creator and star then began dating actress Rachel Bilson (of “The O.C.” fame) in 2019, and they debuted their relationship on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet before splitting later that year. Kendrick has been previously linked to filmmaker Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson.

When doing press for “Noelle,” where Hader and Kendrick played the children of Santa Claus, the actors sung each others’ praises. When speaking to Collider, Kendrick described the giggle-inducing shooting process: “Breaking is a big problem for me. But, luckily, Bill describes himself as a soft touch, so if I break, he breaks. So I can be like, ‘He started it!’” In a video, Hader called Kendrick a “great performer,” adding, “that’s always great because it raises your game.”

While Kendrick has been relatively tight-lipped about love, she said she thought that her relationships have grown healthier with age in a May 2020 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life,” the Oscar-nominated actress said.

In an interview with Emmy Magazine, she added she doesn’t “believe in soulmates in any traditional sense,” noting that “there’s many ‘the ones,’ and if we’re lucky, we spend a long time with someone.”

Fans of the two comedic powerhouses quickly took to Twitter to voice their surprise, support, and jealously of the (seemingly) happy couple. The real question is, with Hader a bona fide sex symbol and Kendrick the ever-lovable girl-next-door, who should we be more jealous of?

