Authorities identify woman killed after vehicle struck by train in Wilmington

A woman who was killed after her car was struck by a commuter rail train Friday night in Wilmington has been identified as Roberta Sausville, 68, of Wilmington, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Sausville was driving eastbound on Middlesex Avenue when the driver’s side of her vehicle was struck by an Inbound Haverhill Line train near the North Wilmington MBTA Station at about 5:51 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was the lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the statement said. The chief medical examiner was contacted and accepted jurisdiction.