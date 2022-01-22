Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Among notable sightings were two cackling geese at Corbin’s Neck in Sheffield, five gadwalls in Pittsfield, a golden eagle photographed over New Ashford Road in Williamstown, and a yellow-bellied sapsucker elsewhere in Williamstown.

Two of last week’s most notable bird reports were the number of thick-billed murres on the coast and yellow-bellied sapsucker sightings both coastally and inland. For a species that has historically been rather uncommon in Massachusetts during winter, the number of sapsucker reports statewide has been remarkable. Other outstanding sightings included a pink-footed goose, tundra swan, two golden eagles, a summer tanager, and an indigo bunting.

Bristol County: The highlights included three snow geese at Sconticut Neck in Fairhaven, a continuing Eurasian wigeon in Acushnet, two Northern shovelers at Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, a Barrow’s goldeneye off Gifford Street in New Bedford, a greater yellowlegs at Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth, a snowy owl at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Reports featured a number of razorbills and a thick-billed murre at the Sandwich Marina, a lingering willet at West Dennis Beach, Eastern phoebes in East Sandwich and Peterson Farm in Falmouth, a Northern shrike in Yarmouth, a Baltimore oriole at a Falmouth feeder, a vesper sparrow at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, an indigo bunting in Harwich, and seven common redpolls in Provincetown.

Franklin County: The area continued to host a summer tanager at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland, yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Deerfield and Montague, a Northern goshawk at the Orange Airport, and two Iceland gulls at Turners Falls.

Hampden County: Observer reports included yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Springfield and Agawam, a gray catbird at Laughing Brook Sanctuary, and a ruby-crowned kinglet in Hatfield.

Martha’s Vineyard: The reports included a minimum of 13 snow geese, a Northern shoveler, three killdeer, three yellow-bellied sapsuckers, three common ravens, and 40 wintering tree swallows.

Middlesex County: Among highlights were a rough-legged hawk at Hanscom Field in Concord, a Northern pintail in Sudbury and a sandhill crane in flight at the Assabet Refuge in Sudbury, two Iceland gulls in Lowell, an orange-crowned warbler in Hudson, four fox sparrows at Habitat in Belmont and two more at Horn Pond in Woburn, 10 rusty blackbirds in Wayland and two more in Groton, and the continued presence of a European goldfinch near the Arlington Reservoir.

Nantucket: Reports included six snow geese, a tundra swan at Hummock Pond, two great egrets at the marsh near the UMass Field Station, a King eider photographed from the Nantucket ferry, and a remarkable winter appearance of a whimbrel at Tom Nevers Beach.

Norfolk County: Sightings included a King eider at Nut Island in Boston Harbor, an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, another Iceland gull in Medway, a yellow- bellied sapsucker in Sharon, and three Eastern meadowlarks at the Shea Naval Air Station in Weymouth.

Plymouth County: The region hosted a pink-footed goose and a cackling goose at the Duxbury school athletic fields, two snow geese in Rochester, a King eider off Summit Avenue in Hull, 12 Eastern meadowlarks in the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleborough.

Suffolk County: Reports included two snow geese at Franklin Park, two Northern shovelers at Jamaica Pond, three very late great egrets in Winthrop, three yellow-bellied sapsuckers and an orange-crowned warbler in the Arnold Arboretum, another sapsucker in Lakeville, a Barrow’s goldeneye at Orient Heights, two glaucous gulls and six lesser black-backed gulls at Revere Beach.

Worcester County: The bright lights were a rough-legged hawk at Worcester Airport, four black vultures and 75 fish crows in Blackstone, 32 common grackles in Uxbridge, and three rusty blackbirds at Lake Wickaboag in West Brookfield.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.