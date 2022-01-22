fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police searching for vehicle involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2022, 52 minutes ago
A picture of the car that Boston police say was involved in the Dec. 31, 2021, incident.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that allegedly hit a pedestrian and then was driven away from the scene in Dorchester on New Year’s Eve.

Police described the car as a sedan with “possible right-side damage,” Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

The car is believed to have been involved in a Dec. 31, 2021, incident in the area of 27 Washington St. that left a female victim seriously injured, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 617-343-5622. Those looking to submit information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

