Boston police searching for vehicle involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run

Police described the car as a sedan with “possible right-side damage,” Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a car that allegedly hit a pedestrian and then was driven away from the scene in Dorchester on New Year’s Eve.

The car is believed to have been involved in a Dec. 31, 2021, incident in the area of 27 Washington St. that left a female victim seriously injured, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 617-343-5622. Those looking to submit information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

