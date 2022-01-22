In Egleston Square, a community peace garden is up for sale

Clear Channel put the parcel, which is on the border of Jamaica Plain and Roxbury, on the market last month, vexing residents who have tended to the garden at weekly cleanups and walked along its brick walkway, engraved with the names of those lost to violence in the neighborhood.

But a park that once teemed with flowers and shrubbery has fallen into disrepair during the pandemic, racking up code violations from the city’s Department of Inspectional Services. Now Clear Channel Outdoor, the multibillion-dollar company that owns the property and the billboard, wants to sell it for $1.1 million.

Under the shadow of a large billboard, the peace garden in Egleston Square for two decades has served as a memorial to victims of violence and a community gathering place — a mainstay in a neighborhood that is changing rapidly.

“We all feel that the peace garden is the heart and soul of Egleston,” said Rosana Rivera, a longtime supporter of the garden. “It connects us with each other and with our history.”

Garden organizers have long asked Boston officials to buy the property and make it a city park, and now they fear a new owner will develop the site.

Representatives for Clear Channel, an international advertising company that was spun out of iHeartMedia in 2019, did not return repeated requests for comment. A spokeswoman for Mayor Michelle Wu said she is “aware that the Peace Garden is for sale” and in contact with neighborhood leaders.

Today, the park is a shell of what it once was. The flower beds are abandoned and lifeless. The pastel-colored murals of peace leaders have faded. Since mid-November, it has been enclosed by a 6-foot-tall chain-link fence with a sign warning against trespassing. Clear Channel blocked off the garden after drug and alcohol use on the property proliferated during the pandemic, neighborhood leaders said.

Next to the “No Trespassing” sign, Rivera and other supporters have affixed a sign of their own, with giant letters painted red, white, and blue. They stretch the length of the fence along Washington Street, spelling out “Heart of Egleston” to passersby.

“It breaks my heart when I look at that fence,” said Rivera, who can see the garden from her salon on School Street.

Wooden letters on the fence surrounding the garden spell out "Heart of Egleston." Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Longtime residents remember when the lot stood empty alongside the elevated Orange Line track on Washington Street. When the MBTA tore down the railway in the late 1980s, it left behind billboards on both sides of Washington Street near the School Street intersection, and both remain today, elevated about 15 feet.

Egleston was swept up in a scourge of gang violence that plagued the city in the 1980s and ‘90s. Shrouded in the billboard’s shadow, the overgrown lot became a popular place to stash drugs and weapons, longtime residents said.

By 1990, the neighborhood was in crisis, residents recalled. When Hector Morales, a 19-year-old Egleston resident, was killed in a shootout with police after opening fire on two plainclothes officers near the empty lot that summer, the neighborhood began searching for solutions.

The first was Greater Egleston Community High School, an alternative school focused on helping students who had dropped out of school or were involved with gangs complete their degree. It opened in 1992.

But in 2000, the neighborhood was shattered by the shooting death of 17-year-old Pedro Sajous the day before his high school graduation. This time, the solution was the peace garden, a place where the community could remember their lost and rally around their children.

“It was like an explosion, like a bomb just exploded into our hearts when Pedro was killed,” said Beatriz McConnie-Zapater, the founding director of the high school. “He was turning things around. That was the moment when we decided we really needed to do something to stop this.”

Neighborhood groups, helmed by the Ecumenical Social Action Committee, struck a deal with Clear Channel in 2002. Under a 15-year lease agreement, they would assume responsibility for the lot, while the company maintained the billboard.

Guided by community leaders, students from the high school helped transform the property. Much of their work, like the murals and the stage, still stands today.

“We saw the garden as an opportunity to bring these kids and the whole community together to chronicle the story,” McConnie-Zapater said. “We wanted them to learn from the garden.”

Ask residents why they defend the garden so fiercely, they point to the bricks and murals, a physical connection to the neighborhood’s past.

A brick pathway in the peace garden is inscribed with the names of young Egleston residents who were killed in gang violence. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The neighborhood they knew is disappearing, as developers continue to snatch up properties on the Washington Street corridor, pricing out longtime residents. Egleston has been a majority-Latino neighborhood for decades, but the latest census data show that population is thinning as more white middle-class people move in.

Last year, the abandoned building behind the garden was bought by a real estate developer for $2 million. So Clear Channel’s decision to sell came as little surprise.

The community’s lease on the lot expired in 2018, and company representatives have been hard to reach, said Denise Delgado, executive director of Egleston Square Main Street, a neighborhood nonprofit. When she did connect with Clear Channel in 2019, they struck a tentative agreement for a new lease. The company declined to sign the agreement in 2021.

In an online listing for the property, the company describes it as “ideal for an affordable or mixed-income residential development with ground-floor commercial use.” The lot was assessed last year at $180,000, but its market value has soared despite its current condition.

“At the heart of this is that, when such a huge company with such a significant presence in a commercial district goes so long without investing in the neighborhood, in my eyes it’s contributing to a systemic issue in areas that are developing so quickly like [Jamaica Plain],” Delgado said.

State Representative Elizabeth Malia, who represents parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury, Dorchester, and Roslindale, said her office helped facilitate discussions about a new lease agreement before they fell through. She’s now urging the city to buy the property.

“The folks that have put plantings in and put a garden in maintain a connection with a community of folks that hang out there,” she said. “It’s a lot more than just a green space or a park.”

A crowd gathered in the peace garden for a performance. Denise Delgado

In a message to several of the garden’s leading supporters, the Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the city’s chief of Environment, Energy and Open Space, said she has reached out to the company to discuss the property.

“The Egleston Square community has taken responsibility for the Peace Garden and transformed it into a space for collective healing and joy,” she said in a statement to the Globe. “The city applauds this important work and is looking into ways we can support the neighborhood’s efforts.”

On a brisk afternoon last week, Rivera, the owner of the salon across the street, strolled up to the fence around the garden with a small trash can in hand. It was time to take down the garlands she had pinned to the enclosure for the holidays. As she worked, she surveyed the garden.

“We are so passionate,” she said, “because our community cannot lose this place.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.