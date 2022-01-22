New England news in brief

A motorist whose vehicle was hit by a train was identified Saturday as the investigation continues. Roberta Sausville, 68, of Wilmington, was driving east when an Inbound Haverhill Line train hit the driver’s side of her vehicle Friday evening near the North Wilmington MBTA Station, officials said. The vehicle was pushed 40 to 50 yards, and Sausville was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The crash is being investigated by MBTA Transit Police, Wilmington Police, State Police, and the district attorney’s office. (AP)





LEWISTON, Maine

Man carrying own severed arm is saved

Advertisement

A man who stumbled along a street carrying his own severed arm was saved by two public workers who saw him and happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets, Maine authorities said. “It had to be divine intervention because two of my best guys just happened to be there sanding sidewalks,” said Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works. Witnesses said the man’s arm was cut off Friday near the shoulder, apparently in a workplace accident, the Sun Journal reported. The members of the public works crew applied a tourniquet while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, according to Lewiston Police Lieutenant Derek St. Laurent. “That probably saved his life,” St. Laurent said. Investigators followed a trail of blood back to a business where several people said the man had been operating a band saw. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was alerted. The injured man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive. It was unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm. (AP)





PROVIDENCE

Hells Angels leader sentenced to 5 years in prison

The leader of the Hells Angels in Rhode Island has been sentenced to five years in prison for felony assault and battery, as well as carrying a gun without a license. Joseph Lancia pleaded no contest on Friday and was sentenced under a plea agreement in which several more serious charges were dropped. The main case against Lancia stemmed from a June 2019 incident when he fired a gun at a truck driven by a man with whom he had a dispute. He also faced charges stemming from an altercation outside a strip club while he was on bail for the shooting incident. Defense attorney Joseph Voccola said his client decided to change his plea because “we thought it was in his best interest to do so and he wanted to put these matters behind him,” WPRI-TV reported. Lancia must return to court on Feb. 18 to turn himself in so he can begin his sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. (AP)

Advertisement





PENOBSCOT, Maine

State rejects initial applications for controversial quarry

Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection has rejected the initial applications for a $12 million granite quarry and processing site in a small town on the Penobscot River. The Maine DEP said it needs more information about potential noise from rock-crushing machines, and it also questioned why the company wants to use the Penobscot River to transport material. The DEP cited 12 “deficiencies” that need more information or attention before the DEP can accept the plans for a pier and granite-crushing facility. The processed rock would be shipped to Virginia. Salmons Inc. has already purchased most of Heagan Mountain in Prospect, a town of 600. Many who live in the town are bitterly opposed to the $12 million mining project. The DEP said Bowden Point can resubmit its applications at any time. The quarry project would eventually require local, state, and federal approval. (AP)

Advertisement





BURLINGTON, Vt.

Orchestra fighting stigma of mental illness marks 10 years

A classical music organization started in Vermont for musicians with mental illnesses and their supporters is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free performance in Boston on Sunday. Me2/ is a non-auditioned orchestra of musicians, half of whom are living with a diagnosed mental illness such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or post-traumatic stress disorder, among others, the Burlington Free Press reported. Music director/conductor Ronald Braunstein, who lives with bipolar disorder, and executive director Caroline Whiddon formed Me2/ in September 2011, months after Braunstein was fired by the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association. Me2/ now includes music ensembles in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Oregon, the newspaper reported. Nearly 100 of its regional players will perform a concert titled “Stigma-Free at Symphony Hall” at 3 p.m. Sunday at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The hourlong event includes testimonies from musicians living well with mental illness, according to Symphony Hall. Audience members may also participate in a question-and-answer session. (AP)