Police activity reported at South Shore Plaza in Braintree

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Braintree police reported police activity at South Shore Plaza Saturday afternoon and told people to avoid the area, the department said in a Twitter post.

In the brief statement posted at 3:34 p.m., police said details would come regarding the issue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

