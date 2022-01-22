Snow showers hit Mass. coast Saturday during more bitter cold

Boston will see less than an inch of accumulation during the day as showers peter out into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Cape Ann had several inches fall by noon, while Cape Cod is expected to see 1 to 2 inches build up during the day.

The ocean effect snow left light coatings in Boston and down to the Cape, where a winter weather advisory is in place until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Snow flurries drifted past windows in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts’ coast Saturday morning as more frigid cold settled across the state.

Eastern Plymouth County is expected to see a bit more snow pile up, with 4 inches possibly accumulating there by later Saturday afternoon, the weather service said.

The snow came down during bitterly cold temperatures. At 10 a.m., Boston was 17 degrees and had a windchill of 4 degrees, the weather service said, while Cape Cod was slightly warmer. Falmouth recorded 27 degrees but felt it like 17 degrees, and Provincetown had a windchill of 16 degrees.

The rest of Southern New England was dry but just as cold during the morning. Worcester’s temperature registered in the teens, yet wind made the city feel like it was 1 degree at 10 a.m., the weather service said.

Most places in Massachusetts will reach a high in the 20s Saturday. Boston could hit 26 degrees, Worcester 24 degrees, and Pittsfield 22 degrees, according to the weather service, but windchills could make it feel a lot colder.

Parts of Plymouth, along with Cape Cod and the islands, could see a high in the lower 30s, the weather service said.

A dry and partly sunny Sunday will bring some relief from the frigid temperatures. Boston could reach 35 degrees during the day as most places in the state hover near highs in the 30s, though temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Sunday night, the weather service said.

Boston could see a bit of snow overnight Monday and some rain Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. Forecasters predict that the city will have highs of 25 degrees Monday and 37 degrees Tuesday, with temperatures dropping again on Wednesday.

“Arctic cold returns Wednesday with very low windchills possible Wednesday night, with another reinforcing cold shot on Friday with passage of another cold front,” the weather service said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.