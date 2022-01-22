Woman dead after early morning fire at Arlington elderly housing complex

Kelley said crews found a woman unresponsive in her apartment, which was next to the unit where the blaze broke out, and immediately began providing emergency medical assistance to her.

Arlington firefighters were sent to Chestnut Manor at 54 Medford St. between 4 and 4:30 Saturday morning for a report of smoke in an apartment, Chief Kevin Kelley said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the building’s hallways.

A woman was killed and another taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex housing elderly and disabled residents in Arlington early Saturday morning, fire officials said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another woman was taken to the hospital and being evaluated, but Kelley said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation by the Arlington Fire Department, the state department of fire services, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office, but was not considered suspicious, Kelley said. Investigators were still at the scene Saturday afternoon, he said.

Kelley said the building had working fire alarms and firefighters were able to evacuate residents in the area most affected by the blaze to a community room.

Firefighters were able to knock down the two-alarm blaze “very quickly,” Kelley said, and the early morning’s freezing cold temperatures did not have a significant impact on efforts to battle the fire, he said.

“Cold is certainly something we have to deal with [but] I wouldn’t say that the elements were much of a factor,” he said.

Apartments on the building’s third floor suffered substantial smoke and water damage while units below sustained light water damage, Kelley said. Sixteen units on the first three floors were impacted by the fire.

Chestnut Manor, which was constructed in 1965 and is home to 100 one-bedroom units, houses elderly and disabled residents, according to the Arlington Housing Authority’s website.





