Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

By The Associated PressUpdated January 22, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 1, 2019.Daniel Kim/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

