David Pastrnak strikes again as Bruins come from behind on Winnipeg at Garden

The Bruins kept their traction in the slippery environs of late January, twice coming from a goal down to beat the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, in a Saturday matinee. A one-time, power-play rocket from David Pastrnak at 3:59 of the third period stood up as the winner at TD Garden.
Boston (24-12-2) won its 10th game in 12 tries, and moved within one point of third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto (24-10-3) played Saturday evening.
The Bruins, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1, started the first period with a shaky goal allowed to Jansen Harkins and ended it with a backbreaker by Andrew Copp. In an excellent game for the Bruins’ new third line, Charlie Coyle (goal, assist) and Oskar Steen (goal) pulled the Bruins even at 2 until the game’s hottest marksman fired home the winner.
No one has struck more often in 2022 than Pastrnak, who has scored 11 of his 19 goals since Jan. 1. Second on that list with nine is Brad Marchand, who recorded an assist and two shots (eight attempts) in 19:35 in his return from an apparent shoulder injury.
Outshot, 11-4, in the first period, the Bruins allowed 13 shots the rest of the way. They finished up, 32-24, in shots on goal. Pastrnak’s goal made the Bruins 1 for 2 on the power play.
They finished 4 for 4 on the penalty kill, including 1 minute, 27 seconds of 4-on-6 to finish the game. Tuukka Rask, who grew more comfortable after the first, shut down Kyle Connor with his blocker in the final seconds. He stopped 22 of 24 shots.
