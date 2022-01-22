David Pastrnak strikes again as Bruins come from behind on Winnipeg at Garden

The Bruins kept their traction in the slippery environs of late January, twice coming from a goal down to beat the Winnipeg Jets, 3-2, in a Saturday matinee. A one-time, power-play rocket from David Pastrnak at 3:59 of the third period stood up as the winner at TD Garden.

Boston (24-12-2) won its 10th game in 12 tries, and moved within one point of third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto (24-10-3) played Saturday evening.

The Bruins, who trailed 1-0 and 2-1, started the first period with a shaky goal allowed to Jansen Harkins and ended it with a backbreaker by Andrew Copp. In an excellent game for the Bruins’ new third line, Charlie Coyle (goal, assist) and Oskar Steen (goal) pulled the Bruins even at 2 until the game’s hottest marksman fired home the winner.