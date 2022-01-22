In a different kind of court, Novak Djokovic’s losses may affect him longer

But he left Australia before ever getting a chance at winning Slam No. 21, thrown out over a choice that threatens to damage his reputation in ways his accomplishments on the court may never be able to balance out.

For Djokovic, the numbers have always mattered, and as the youngest of the Big Three, he has long held the best odds for owning that all-time mark. Why not believe it would have happened now? The 40-year-old Federer is still shelved following knee surgery and the 35-year-old Nadal is just returning to a Grand Slam layoff, leaving the lane wide open for the 34-year-old Djokovic.

Djokovic was deported to his native Serbia after his visa was canceled by the Australian government, which was unwilling to accept the COVID-19 vaccine exemption the national tennis federation had granted the world’s top-ranked men’s player. The tournament is going on without him, but even as it reached the midway point, the Djokovic story remains at the forefront.

His protracted court battle was both awkward and ugly, casting Djokovic as a man who believed himself above Australia’s clear immigration rules, never mind those of honesty and common sense. From appearing unmasked at a photo shoot with children to doing an interview with a magazine, also unmasked, after knowingly testing positive for COVID-19, Djokovic also failed to disclose his international travel prior to the tournament. Never mind disagreeing about his own choice not to get vaccinated — putting others at risk is unconscionable. And doing so in a country where citizens had sacrificed greatly under stringent lockdowns only made Djokovic look worse.

Djokovic has proved himself an iconoclast before. Who can forget how he ran a tournament with no restrictions early in the pandemic or how he spoke on Instagram live about purifying polluted water with positive thoughts? It’s a personal brand of stubbornness that has served him well on the tennis court, where the beauty of his game is found in the sheer will that drives it, a distinctive intensity that has pushed him to play his best points when the stakes are highest. His ability to sharpen his focus when it is most needed is a sight to behold, especially in the mano-a-mano battles with Nadal and Federer.

But that aspect of Djokovic’s personality failed him in the court of law, where a three-judge panel of the Federal Court of Australia ultimately upheld the right of the nation’s immigration minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa. Now, it puts both his personal reputation and his professional goals further at risk.

Given that the French government recently declared the upcoming French Open in May will adhere to a strict vaccination policy for all participants and attendees and given that New York, host of the US Open in the fall, also has a strict vaccination policy, Djokovic may find himself shut out of future opportunities to win Grand Slam events.

Novak Djokovic, brilliant as they come on the court, is causing his own problems — and keeping himself off of it. JAMES ROSS/Associated Press

And to think, there’s been such an easy solution available all along. Two jabs, no problem. According to an ATP statement after the Djokovic saga, 97 percent of the tour’s top 100 male players are vaccinated. Nadal is among them. Though Nadal might have seemed the primary beneficiary of Djokovic’s absence, he unsurprisingly emerged as a wise voice of reason.

“If [Novak] wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem,” Nadal said in the days before the tournament started. “He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to make their own decisions, but then there are some consequences . . .

“We have been going through very challenging [times] and a lot of families have been suffering a lot during the last two years with all the pandemic. From my point of view, that’s the only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine. That’s my point of view. I went through the COVID. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don’t have any problem to play here.”

In short? “For me the clear thing is if you are vaccinated, you can play in the Australian Open and everywhere,” Nadal said, “and the world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules.”

Across their long intertwining careers, Nadal won over his fans with his athleticism, creativity, and fun. Federer won them over with his grace, elegance, and equanimity. Djokovic, ever the odd man out, seemed to beat them into submission, earning begrudging respect, if not outright adoration. But this entire Australian saga, which has exposed that selfish thinking to a new degree, hurts Djokovic’s personal legacy, as well as his tennis one.

His decision cost him a chance to win this Grand Slam event, just as his temper cost him a chance to win the 2020 US Open, when a fit of pique saw him slam a ball that accidentally hit a linesperson and earned an automatic DQ.

More and more, the Djoker is becoming the joke, and that’s a tough legacy to overcome.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.