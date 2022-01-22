Fast start propels Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk boys’ hockey past Somerset Berkley in battle of unbeatens

The Falcons (9-0) extended their unbeaten streak to 20 games, the only blemish a 3-3 tie against Somerset Berkley last February.

Following junior Liam Fecteau’s breakaway goal off the puck drop, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk led for the next 44:50 and defeated South Coast Conference foe Somerset Berkley, 4-3, at Driscoll Arena in Fall River in a rematch of last year’s league championship game.

Ten seconds after the opening faceoff Saturday night, Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk took the lead and the Falcons never looked back.

The emotion from last year’s 4-1 Falcons triumph in the SCC final resulted in a physical game Saturday night riddled with penalties. Each team committed 11, resulting in two shifts of even strength play in the second period.

“To win tonight was good, good for the mental physique,” Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said. “I think the carryover tonight was really heavy because of what happened last year. Both teams played hard.

“The one thing that I don’t have a problem with is the way that we competed. The compete level was there, we skated hard, Tonight was a hard-nosed game. The only thing I can ask now is to stay out of the penalty box.”

Liam Fecteau (34) beats Somerset Berkley goalie Brandon Silva with a backhand on the game's opening sequence. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Junior Matt Cunha scored the second goal for the Falcons before junior Noah Bastis stepped into a slap shot from the right point on a 5-on-3 advantage. Liam Fecteau’s third-period power-play goal, his second tally of the game, resulted in the game winner, propelling the Falcons to the top of the South Coast Conference standings and handing the season’s first blemish to the Blue Raiders (7-1).

Sophomore Sam Bastis saved two breakaway attempts, including one shorthanded, to earn the win for the Falcons.

“He didn’t get the hard hat tonight, but in my opinion, he deserved it,” Tom Fecteau said. “He was absolutely stellar tonight. He kept us in it, he made some great stops.”

Max Aguiar scored two goals and Noah Taylor the other for Somerset Berkley.

Somerset Berkley's Max Aguiar (center) falls as he chases the puck with Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk's Devin Dailey (left) and Liam Fecteau. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

St. John’s Prep 5, Catholic Memorial 1 — The top-ranked Eagles blitzed visiting CM with a three-goal first period on the way to the impressive Catholic Conference win at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton.

”Obviously, every game is important, especially in the conference, but we’re just going out and playing regardless of who the opponent is,” St. John’s Prep coach Kristian Hanson.

“I think we’re at the point now where we’re just trying to be as good as we can be and in the end, put ourselves in a position to get a good seed and get a home game in the tournament. But, there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

After six straight road games, the Eagles (9-1, 4-1 CC) took a 1-0 lead just 5:33 into the game. Aidan Holland went low blocker on CM goalie Owen Watson with an assist going to Tommy Tilas. Three minutes later, Harlen Graber collected a puck in front, patiently waited then tucked one in. Skating 5-on-3, Theo Vetere sent a saucer pass across the ice to Tommy Sarni, who stuck it into the top right corner for 3-0 lead.

”Every game’s a statement game being (ranked) No. 1,” Sarni said. “We can’t worry about that too much. We come to the rink and just try to play our game.”

Added Vetere: ”I think for us, we say it before every game, every game is a statement game. We show up every day like it’s the most important game of the year and they only get more important from here on out.”

Just 36 seconds into the second, on the power play, Ben McGilvray tipped a great slap pass from Vetere past new CM goalie Dom Walecka. With 2:31 left, Tilas sent Jake Vana in on a breakaway with a great stretch pass and Vana finished it off low.

CM (8-2-1, 2-1-1) got its lone goal came from Tyler Hamilton with 26.3 remaining.

BC High 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Ryan Flaherty set up two goals and scored another for the Eagles (4-4-1), and Ray Carabin stopped 18 shots in the Catholic Conference shutout at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Bedford 1, Melrose 0 — James Nichol’s goal was the only offense the Buccaneers (4-3-1) needed for the nonleague win at Stoneham Arena.

Belmont 3, Burlington 0 — Cam Fici scored twice and Matty Rowan added one to support the shutout goaltending of Ryan Griffin for the No. 9 Marauders (14-1-1), who prevailed at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Belmont Hill 1, Tabor 0 — Braden Reilly scored and Aaron Matthews posted the shutout for the Sextants (10-0-2) in the Independent School League victory at Jordan Athletic Center in Belmont.

Bishop Stang 3, Nantucket 3 — Cosmo Tedeschi, Ryan Davis and Camden Knapp had the goals for the visiting Whalers (4-4-1) as they handed the Spartans their first blemish at Hetland Arena in New Bedford. Justin Gouveia provided the offense for Bishop Stang (8-0-1), netting three goals.

Braintree 5, Brookline 2 — Garrett Coughlin scored twice and Ryan Norton added a goal and assist for the No. 8 Wamps (7-2-1), who prevailed in the Bay State Conference game at Walter Brown Arena.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 5, Cambridge 1 — Cam Caron’s goal and two assists led D/T (8-3) to the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 victory at Simoni Memorial Rink in Cambridge.

Duxbury 5, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Tyler Walser scored a pair of goals and the Dragons (6-4-2) took home the Patriot Keenan victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Essex Tech 10, Minuteman 2 — Nick LoConte and Jonathan Daley had two goals apiece for the Hawks (8-1-2), who rolled to the Commonwealth Athletic victory at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Daley added an assist, and David Egan had a goal and three assists.

Gloucester 4, Danvers 2 — Emerson Marshall netted a hat trick and Jack Costanzo had a goal for the Fishermen (9-2) in the Northeastern Conference win at the Talbot Rink.

Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 3, St. Paul 2 — Cole Currier made 26 saves for GLNT (4-6), which got goals from Tony Iacovone, James Dixon and Jayden Auger (game winner) in the nonleague victory at Worcester Ice Center.

Hanover 5, Plymouth South 1 — Two goals from Theo Lanagan helped the Hawks (8-3-1) pick up the Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Haverhill 4, Methuen 3 — Charlie Rastaukas had two goals and an assist for the Hillies (3-7), who took the nonleague matchup between Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 rivals. Justin Torosian added a goal and assist, and Dylan Soucy made 24 saves.

Hingham 2, Central Catholic 1 — Ace Concannon’s goal 40 seconds into the third period was the difference for the No. 3 Harbormen (9-3) in their win over the No. 16 Raiders at Pilgrim Skating Arena.

Hopkinton 5, Norton 2 — Joe Scardino scored a pair of third-period goals and the Hillers (4-5) pulled away for the Tri-Valley League win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Hull/Cohasset 5, Abington 0 — Robbie Casagrande scored twice and tallied an assist, and Luke Mullen had a goal and two assists for Hull/Cohasset (5-6-1). Luke Dunham (goal) and Hayden Manfredi (goal, assist) contributed on offense and Luke Cosentino posted the shutout in the South Shore League win at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Lynnfield 5, Groton-Dunstable 1 — Chase Carney scored twice and Lucas Cook’s first varsity goal was the winner for the Pioneers (9-2) in the nonleague game at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody.

Marblehead 4, Triton 1 — Brothers Connor Jalbert (goal, two assists) and Aidan Jalbert (three assists) sparked the Magicians (4-4-1) in the nonleague win at Connery Rink in Lynn.

Marshfield 4, Silver Lake 1 — Nick Souretis scored a pair of goals for the No. 15 Rams (7-3-1), who took the Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Matignon 9, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Derek Dejon scored four times, senior Daniel Liu and freshman Thomas Lewis-Bowen each netted the first of their careers, and the Warriors (2-5) grabbed the Catholic Central Small win at Stoneham Arena.

Medway 6, Ashland 2 — Jack Carr had a hat trick to propel the Mustangs (11-2) to the Tri-Valley League victory at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Rink in Franklin.

Middlesex 2, Groton 1 — Tedy O’Keefe and Joe Calo lit the lamp for the Zebras (3-6) in the Independent School League tilt at O’Brien Arena in Woburn.

Milton 3, Framingham 2 — Jimmy Fallon had a goal and two assists, setting up Declan Walsh’s game winner with 33 seconds left that gave the host Wildcats (7-4) the victory at Ulin Rink.

Newburyport 4, St. Mary’s 3 — Led by Zachary McHugh (two goals, assist), Jon Groth and Kane Brennan (goal, two assists apiece), the Clippers (5-5-1) grabbed the nonleague win at Connery Rink in Lynn.

North Andover 6, Acton-Boxborough 1 — Senior captain CJ Carpentier scored a pair of goals for the Scarlet Knights (2-6-1) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 victory at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

North Attleborough 5, Taunton 0 — Mark Ayvazyan scored a pair of goals to spark the Rocketeers (6-5-1) to the Hockomock League win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Norwell 7, East/West Bridgewater 1 — Garrett Fisher scored twice and the Clippers (8-1) cruised to the South Shore League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Norwood 4, Dedham 1 — Senior captain Myles Kidd (two goals), senior assistant captain Bryan Metayer (goal, two assists), and freshman Tom Martin (two assists) paced the Mustangs (8-2) to a Tri-Valley League road win at Noble & Greenough’s Flood Rink.

Oliver Ames 5, Stoughton/Brockton 2 — Senior Elliot Cohen (two goals) and sophomore Jack Corey (goal, assist) led the Tigers (3-6-1) to a nonleague victory at Asiaf Rink in Brockton. Sophomore Dan Paul scored his first varsity goal in the win.

Plymouth North 3, Pembroke 1 — Kevin Norwood scored twice and also assisted Evan Hallissey’s goal for the Eagles (6-3-1), who took the Patriot League road victory at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Quincy 3, North Quincy 1 — Cam Quigley, Timmy Kelly and Joe Hennessy each scored for the Presidents (7-4-2), who prevailed against their crosstown rivals in a Patriot League showdown at Quincy Youth Arena.

Reading 3, Watertown 0 — Franklin Zessis earned the shutout at home for the Rockets (4-5-1), who got Matt Fichera’s first varsity goal as well as tallies from Evan Pennucci and James Lawhorne in the Middlesex League win at Burbank Ice Arena.

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Colin McIver scored twice and Mitchell Norkevicius earned the shutout for the Blue Knights (7-2-1) in the Cape & Islands win at Tony Kent Arena.

Scituate 8, Southeastern/B-P 2 — Brendan Boyle scored twice for the Sailors (9-3), who also got first varsity goals from Will Chatterton, Jackson Belsan and Joe Cahill in the nonleague victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Tewksbury 5, Newton South 3 — Sean Lane and Jason Cooke each scored twice during a five-goal first period and the No. 10 Redmen (8-0) held on in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 matchup at the Breakaway Ice Center. Matt Cooke also scored for Tewksbury.

Westford 2, Waltham 2 — David MacLure scored with 29 seconds left in regulation to pull Westford even in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 1 draw at Skate 3 in Tyngsborough. Tyler Frazee made 8 of his 30 saves in overtime for the Grey Ghosts (2-5-3), who also got a goal from Ben Mulgrew.

Weymouth 7, Newton North 4 — Andrew Ferguson scored twice, and Ryan Lindblom and Connor Quinlan netted their first varsity goals to lift the Wildcats (4-6) to the Bay State Conference win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Woburn 1, Wilmington 1 — Brett Ebert scored for Wilmington (4-7-1) and Larry Parece for Woburn (5-3-2) as the teams battled to the Middlesex League draw at O’Brien Arena.

Xaverian 2, Malden Catholic 0 — Brendan Flanagan made 19 saves for the second-ranked Hawks (10-1-1), who got goals from Gavin Moynihan (power play) and Jack Silva (empty net) to ice the No. 12 Lancers (4-5) in a Catholic Conference game at Malden Valley Forum.

Kevin Stone reported from Middleton. Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.