James Karnik, Makai Ashton-Langford power Boston College men’s basketball to win over Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech had a chance to take the lead in the final minute but Nahiem Alleyne and Keve Aluma missed 3-pointers. Bickerstaff cleaned up the defensive rebound after Aluma’s miss, brought the ball upcourt, then got the assist on a crossover layup by Jaeden Zackery for a 66-63 lead with 33 seconds left. After another missed 3-pointer by the Hokies, Bickerstaff wrapped it up with a pair of free throws.

Aluma led Virginia Tech (10-8, 2-5) with 21 points. Hunter Cattoor, who made 4 of 5 3-pointers, scored 14 points, and Alleyne added 10.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Ashton-Langford gave BC a 51-46 lead with 11:39 remaining in the second half. Four points from Aluma, followed by a 3-pointer by Cattoor, helped Virginia Tech draw even at 53 but Boston College would not fall behind. The last tie was at 61 before BC held the Hokies to 2 points over the final four-plus minutes.

Boston College scored only 4 points in the first 8½ minutes, falling behind, 11-4. Virginia Tech later went ahead, 22-12, but the Eagles began to show more offensive consistency, closing to within 33-31 by the end of the first half.

Both teams have road games on Monday. Virginia Tech will be at North Carolina and Boston College plays at Wake Forest.