Mike Shanahan’s coaching tree has blossomed in NFL playoffs

But Shanahan and those Washington teams have their fingerprints all over this year’s playoffs. Of the eight teams to reach this weekend’s divisional round, three have head coaches that originated from Shanahan’s staff in Washington.

The team went 24-40 in those four seasons, and just 0-1 in the playoffs. Mike Shanahan and his staff were swept out after 2013, and Shanahan hasn’t been in the NFL since.

The offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan (Mike’s son), now leads the 49ers. The quarterbacks coach, Matt LaFleur, now runs the Packers. The young offensive assistant and tight ends coach, Sean McVay, is the Rams’ wunderkind head coach.

Kyle Shanahan and McVay have been head coaches since 2017, and LaFleur since 2019. This year marked the first time that the three close friends all reached the postseason.

LaFleur and Shanahan faced off on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The winner could face McVay in the NFC Championship game if the Rams can get past the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“You always take pride in your assistants that have success, so I feel like a proud father not only with Kyle, but with Matt and Sean, as well,” Mike Shanahan said by telephone from Colorado this past week. “But I can’t say it surprises me, because you could see how good and detail-oriented they were when they were assistants.”

Kyle Shanahan and LaFleur first connected with the Texans in 2008-09, when Shanahan was offensive coordinator and LaFleur an offensive assistant under head coach Gary Kubiak. The Texans finished No. 3 and 4 in points in their two seasons, and Matt Schaub made the Pro Bowl in 2009. When Mike Shanahan got the Washington job in 2010, he brought Kyle as his OC, and Kyle picked LaFleur as his quarterbacks coach.

The Rams' Sean McVay (right) and Packers' Matt LaFleur are among the most successful coaches to learn under Mike Shanahan. Aaron Gash/Associated Press

McVay didn’t have a prior relationship with the Shanahans but came highly regarded. He is the grandson of John McVay, who helped build five Super Bowl winners as an executive with the 49ers. Sean McVay also coached receivers for the Florida Tuskers of the now-defunct UFL in 2009 under head coach Jim Haslett and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. When Haslett joined Washington as defensive coordinator in 2010, he spoke highly of McVay.

“I brought four people to come in and interview for the offensive assistant job, and after [McVay] came in, I canceled the other three interviews,” Mike Shanahan said. “I knew right away that I was going to hire him as an offensive assistant.”

Washington went 6-10 and 5-11 in Shanahan’s first two seasons, with an aging Donovan McNabb and Rex Grossman as his quarterbacks. But Washington drafted Robert Griffin III in 2012, and took the league by storm.

The Shanahans made significant adjustments to their offensive scheme to fit Griffin’s unique skill set. Read-options and designed quarterback runs are now common in the NFL, but not when Washington implemented these “college” elements into its offense in 2012.

Washington went 10-6 that year, was No. 4 in points, and Griffin was named Offensive Rookie of the Year with 20 touchdown passes, just five interceptions, and a 102.4 passer rating. Kyle Shanahan, LaFleur, and McVay were each influential in creating the offense that unleashed Griffin’s potential.

“We had to do some things at our quarterback position that really hadn’t been done in the NFL before,” Mike Shanahan said. “And all three of those guys were instrumental in researching and putting that package together for Robert Griffin.”

Griffin got hurt at the end of 2012, Washington sputtered to a 3-13 record the next season, and just about everyone got fired. It was Mike Shanahan’s last season after 28 seasons as a head coach or coordinator.

But his young coaches were on their way. Kyle Shanahan got coordinator jobs in Cleveland and Atlanta before getting the head job in San Francisco. He went to the Super Bowl with both the Falcons and 49ers (just don’t ask about the fourth quarter).

LaFleur went with Shanahan to the Falcons, with McVay to the Rams, and got the Packers’ head job in 2019, where he has the most wins in NFL history of any coach in his first three seasons (39).

McVay stayed on in Washington when Gruden took over in 2014, and became the NFL’s youngest offensive coordinator at 27. In 2017, he became the NFL’s youngest head coach at 30, and he is 55-26 with a Super Bowl appearance.

Mike Shanahan's time in Washington bred little on-field success, but he developed some of the top coaches in the NFL. Toni L. Sandys/Washington Post

“They’ve sure done a great job taking advantage of their opportunities,” Mike Shanahan said. “All three guys worked so well together. It was an easy group to work with because they were so detailed, communicated so well, work ethic was there. Everything you look for in a coach, they had.”

The three coaches remain close friends and run similar variations of the same offensive system. Their familiarity and friendship adds an interesting dynamic to their matchups. McVay’s Rams have clearly been better than Shanahan’s 49ers the last few years, but Shanahan is 7-3 against McVay, with six straight wins. Shanahan was 2-2 against LaFleur entering the weekend. And LaFleur is 2-0 against McVay.

“You spend a lot of years together, so you take it very personal,” Mike Shanahan said. “All those guys want to beat each other all the time, there’s no question about that. Now you get a chance to do it.”

FAMILY BUSINESS

Father knows best with 49ers

Mike Shanahan is now 69, and living the retired life in Colorado after being out of the NFL for eight years. But the retired life for Shanahan means still being intimately involved with his son Kyle Shanahan’s team.

Mike Shanahan said he still watches a recording of 49ers practices and meetings every day, and he still watches the film from their games. Since it’s all digital, he can do it on his schedule.

“I can play 36 holes, I can be in Cabo, and I can still watch every meeting and practice when it’s over,” Shanahan said. “I would rather do that than watch TV. I’m still retired, but I still want to be able to keep up on everything. Unless you keep up on it every day, it’s really hard to give people your opinion.”

He doesn’t want to overstep his boundaries with Kyle, but he is able to give his son an extra pair of eyes and serve as a sounding board.

“The only time I give him advice is when he asks me if I’ve seen something or he has a question,” Shanahan said. “When you’re the head coach, you don’t get to really study the bottom 10-15 guys on our squad. So I’m looking at scout teams, special teams, at everything they do in practice. You don’t want to be a typical dad, but you do want to be able to give him the answers when they do ask you because of the research you’ve done.”

It’s a wonder that Shanahan isn’t in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shanahan had great success as a coach, with two Super Bowl wins with the Broncos, plus one as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator. His outside-zone offensive system is still being used by nearly a quarter of the league. And now Shanahan’s tree has produced three of the eight remaining head coaches this year.

If anyone deserves a call to Canton soon, it’s Shanahan.

ETC.

Brady’s future anything but set

Speculation continues to swirl over Tom Brady's future. Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tom Brady signed a new contract last March that locked him in with the Buccaneers through the 2022 season. But buzz has been ramping up lately that Brady could walk away after this year, and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich didn’t say “no” when asked about the rumors.

“He’s playing at a high level. I’ll leave it at that,” Leftwich said.

It would still qualify as a major surprise if Brady did retire. He’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the game, he seems to have a good work-life balance in Tampa, and he has a chance next season to be one of the first athletes in any sport to thrive at age 45.

But if Brady does walk away, it would leave the Buccaneers in a little bit of a salary-cap pickle. His contract still has $32 million in dead cap money, which would accelerate to the Buccaneers’ cap in 2022 if he retires this spring. The one accounting trick Brady and the Buccaneers can do is wait until after June 1 to retire, which would split the dead cap money into $8 million in 2022 and $24 million in 2023. The Saints did a similar move with Drew Brees this season.

Ultimately it won’t hinder the Buccaneers too much in their ability to field a competitive team and find a new quarterback. And the Buccaneers will gladly take that salary-cap lump after everything Brady has done for them the last two years.

Arians better watch out

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has been in the middle of a couple sideline scuffles of late. There was the infamous blow-up in New York in which Arians cut Antonio Brown in the middle of the game and sent him to the locker room. And this past week Arians was fined $50,000 by the NFL for slapping the helmet of and throwing an elbow at safety Andrew Adams during the playoff win over the Eagles. Arians said he would appeal the fine.

Without knowing the exact details of each situation, perhaps Arians has too much time on his hands on the sideline. Arians wrote the foreword to the book, “A Season in the Sun,” an inside account of the Buccaneers’ 2020 season by author Lars Anderson. One passage stands out, about how in recent years he has delegated most of his responsibilities as offensive coordinator and play-caller to his assistant coaches.

“It’s been fun,” Arians wrote. “Stepping back also helped me be on top of the mood of the players. I don’t allow pouting and I don’t allow bitching. You want to light my fuse? Just show bad body language on the field. I quickly give you two choices: Change or ask me to cut your ass.”

On an unrelated note, another passage early in the book has a tremendous quote from Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen. He had faced Brady 17 times as a coach with the Colts from 2002-15, but had never spoken to Brady — not during warm-ups, before, or after a game, or in the offseason. Christensen said Brady was always too locked-in and serious to bother with friendly chatter.

“New England was never known for being a sociable organization, and I didn’t want to bother Tom,” Christensen said. “Man, he was so serious, it was almost scary. So I’d always just let him do his thing and not bother him. But it just reinforced to me that New England was this dark, dark, dark place. They were almost nonhuman, like they were programmed to do one thing: Kick your butt in football.”

The last part of that quote should go on Bill Belichick’s epitaph.

A few playoff tidbits

Mike Vrabel and the top-seeded Titans were 4-0 against the remaining playoff teams. Matt Patterson/Associated Press

▪ The Titans, holding the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008, were 4-0 against the remaining playoff teams in the regular season, with wins over the Bills, Chiefs, Rams, and 49ers.

▪ Home teams have traditionally dominated the divisional round, with a 10-2 record the last three years and 31-9 over the last decade. Home teams also went 5-1 last weekend in the wild-card round, after going 4-10 the last three years.

▪ The Bengals were playing Saturday to become the first team since the 2017 Jaguars and Eagles to go from last place in their division to the conference championship game. The 2009 Saints also pulled it off.

▪ The two previous Buccaneers-Rams playoff games have had unusual scores. The Rams beat the Buccaneers, 11-6, in the 1999 NFC Championship game, the only game in NFL history with that final score. The Rams also beat the Buccaneers, 9-0, in the 1979 NFC Championship game, which is the only playoff game with that score.

▪ The Super Bowl referee traditionally is one of the four from the divisional round. This year the candidates are Clete Blakeman, Shawn Hochuli, Ron Torbert, and John Hussey. The only one who has refereed a previous Super Bowl is Blakeman, who worked Super Bowl 50.

Out of 17 referees, here is where they ranked on penalty flags thrown per game (via NFLPenalties.com): Hochuli third (13.4), Blakeman sixth (12.6), Hussey 14th (10.8), and Torbert 16th (10.0).

Extra points

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy were still employed as of Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are safe. Kingsbury entered this season on the hot seat, and owner Michael Bidwill is reportedly furious about the team’s finish, which included a 1-5 record and embarrassing playoff loss. Kingsbury has one year left on his contract, meaning Bidwill has a big decision to make now. And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones refused to give McCarthy a solid commitment on his radio appearance Friday in Dallas. At minimum, someone on the coaching staff is going to go. “I can’t get over what we did in the playoffs. We deserved better than it ending up this way,” Jones said. “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches.” . . . I don’t think it was just lip service when the Eagles’ brass committed to Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback in 2022. “He knows he’s our guy,” coach Nick Sirianni said this past week. The Eagles have three first-round picks (15, 16, and 19) and certainly could pull off a big move if they choose. But Hurts exceeded expectations in 2021, leading the Eagles to the playoffs. Though he is raw as a passer, he displayed impressive athleticism, toughness, and leadership. Considering he’s making close to the league minimum, it makes a lot more sense to give Hurts another year and use those draft picks on quality non-quarterbacks. “We have to do whatever we can to continue to help him develop,” GM Howie Roseman said. “And how do we do that? By surrounding him with really good players.” . . . The Bills have had tremendous continuity the last four seasons, but that could be coming to an end soon. Assistant GM Joe Schoen was hired Friday by the Giants as their general manager. And the Bills could lose both of their coordinators, with Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier heavily in the mix for multiple head coaching jobs . . . After allowing three blocked punts this season, and a surprisingly average season from Jake Bailey (21st in net punting average), the Patriots were just 18th in the widely regarded Rick Gosselin special teams rankings. The Patriots were No. 1 in 2020 with current coordinator Cam Achord, and top 10 each year from 2016-19 under Joe Judge.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.