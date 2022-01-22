North Reading girls team up for Division 4 Relays victory; Randolph boys set records in Division 5

“This [meet] tests the true depth of the team,” North Reading coach Sotirios Pintzopoulos said. “Everyone knows that coming into this. If you can win this meet you have a very solid team. You can’t win this with one or two athletes, you need to be balanced, and I think we showed that today . . . When you get third place or better in the majority of the events, you win.”

North Reading won one event, the shuttle hurdles, with Ella Monteleone, Kayla Hannon, Annie MacLellon, and Ellie Heintz teaming up for a 32.91 finish. Still, the Hornets finished with 47 points to outdistance runner-up Wilmington (38).

The North Reading girls ruled the MSTCA Division 4 Relays from 2017-19. On Saturday, the Hornets returned to podium at the Reggie Lewis Center on depth of numbers: with eight top-six finishes and six top-three placements in 10 events.

Advertisement

Ava McIntyre and Madison Vant tied for the team lead in points — both competed in the shuttle dash (third), 4x200 (second, 1:51.34) and long jump (second, 14.12 meters).

“Everyone has different skills and everyone’s strong in different areas and the fact that we can all come together and win with different strengths is pretty cool,” McIntyre said of the balanced effort.”

Said Vant: “Everyone’s very supportive of one another. The 4x400 (third, 4:23.86), we were all up in the stands getting everyone very hyped.”

Newburyport (61 points) won the boys’ title more comfortably with first-place finishes in the shuttle hurdles (Evan Armano, Ean Hynes, Wyatt Hastings and Andrew Connelly) and the 4x800 (Aimon Fadil, Bradford Duchesne, Sam Walker and Nathan Barry).

It was the first D4 relays title for fifth-year coach Brian Moore. Austin Prep (30 points) was the runner-up.

▪ Bishop Stang’s Jacob Cookinham produced easily the best throw (20.09 meters) in the boys’ shot put. The Spartans won the event (42.28) with Rook Bergeron (11.98) and Harrison Hayes (10.21) contributing.

Advertisement

▪ The Holliston girls won the 4x800 (9:49.94) and distance medley (12:50.83). Carmen Luisi led the way with a 2:21 for her 800, and also ran the distance medley’s 1,600 leg. Annabelle Lynch, Maggie Kuchman and Casey Wig also ran the 4x800, and Lynch, Kate Currie and Peyton Hastings joined Luisi with the distance medley.

▪ The Middleboro boys won the 4x400 (3:40.09) behind brothers Bolu (sophomore) and Lekan Sotonwa (freshman), and seniors Noah DeGrazia and Michael Neitlich.

▪ Austin Prep won the distance medley (11:27.98) thanks to Steven Galatis, who rallied in the final lap of the 1,600 to edge Newburyport. August Doetsch, Nico Fanuele and D.J. Bresette ran the first three legs.

The North Reading girls' indoor track team won its first MSTCA Division 4 title since 2019. Zack Ward

Coach John Monz (left) presents the MSTCA Division 5 trophy to his Weston girls' team. Joseph Pohoryles

Randolph boys on the mark

Amidst the anxiety and excitement for many at the Division 5 Relays, the Randolph boys’ 4x50 squad was noticeably loose and calm before their race. It was almost as if they knew what they were about to do.

The foursome of Jaden Phillips, John Morgan, Gardy Augustin and Carl Daye set a meet record, and if you blinked, you may have missed their 22.78-second finish, eclipsing North Reading’s 2016 time by .02 seconds.

“That’s what I tell them: Relax and just have fun, so when we’re focusing on trying to make nationals and break some records, then we can have fun,” Randolph coach Maxine Underwood said.

Randolph finished fourth (30), behind Littleton (49), Quabbin (43) and Ipswich (32).

Advertisement

Augustin, Phillips and Daye teamed up to claim the boys’ long jump, leaping a combined 17.56 meters to edge Weston (17.39). Augustin had the longest individual jump (6.47 meters), beating out Weston’s Field Kasrel (5.97m).

“We practice it every day, from starts to run outs, so it was kind of like second-hand nature,” Augustin said.

The same 4x50 team rounded off their wins in dramatic fashion with the 4x200. A poor handoff on the first exchange left them third in their four-team heat. The gap closed, but Phillips, the anchor, was third when he took the baton.

In a massive push, Phillips surged past the field within the first 100 meters, cruising to the finish and sealing the win in 1:36.55.

“I cleared my head and all I was thinking was, ‘I have to win this race. I got to bring it home for my team,’” Phillips said.

In the final event of the girls’ relays, Weston’s 4x400 foursome of Tally Zeller, Sloan Hinton, Annie Dong, and Emelia Tutuon turned in a 4:14.85 to lift the Wildcats (41 points) to the win, and the title over Lunenburg (40) and Medway (32).

▪ In the girls’ distance medley relay, Littleton (12:35.08) broke its meet record from 2017 (12:38.21).

▪ In the girls’ 1,600-meter sprint medley relay, Norton (4:22.81) narrowly took the victory, edging out Lunenburg (4:23.93) by a little more than a second.

▪ In the boys’ shuttle hurdle, Ipswich (29.44s) topped Quabbin (29.63s) and Littleton (29.97s) by just fractions of a second.

Advertisement

▪ The championships conclude Sunday with the Division 1 and Division 2 relays at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.