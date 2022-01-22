Taina Mair, Brooks girls’ basketball have perfect response against Tabor in ISL victory

The senior point guard from Dorchester and her teammates flipped the script in Saturday’s clash of prep unbeatens with a commanding 79-57 victory in Marion.

Taina Mair vividly remembers when the Brooks girls’ basketball team was dealt a humbling defeat against Independent School League rival Tabor two years ago.

Taina Mair (left) and her Brooks teammates were determined to make a statement against ISL rival Tabor Saturday afternoon.

”We had to come back and show who we are,” Mair said. “This whole season, we’ve been proving it.”

Mair, who has committed to Boston College, logged 16 points, junior guard Kendall Eddy (Haverhill) racked up a game-high 25, and Illinois-bound senior forward Samantha Dewey (Melrose) added 19.

”It was really just making sure we want to come in and stay disciplined defensively, communicate, and do the little things,” coach Ushearnda Stroud said. “Consistently do the little things to get stops, and then to get possessions and and play off of each other.

Brooks (11-0) never took its foot off the gas against Tabor (11-1). Led by Mair, the visitors pushed the ball in transition and attacked the basket and the corners for open 3s.

Eddy caught fire in the second quarter and had four 3-pointers by halftime. She also matched up against shifty Tabor guard Sophia Vital (19 points), an assignment she says she wanted.

“Knowing that we’re both very, very competitive and very good 2023 [players], just to know I can handle that task and I can guard her . . . I know my teammates have my back, so that’s awesome,” she said.

Brooks is now alone at the top of the ISL standings and has established itself as a NEPSAC frontrunner. Stroud was pleased with how her players maximized the opportunities they got.

”We don’t like to do anything in excess,” she said. “We like to just get out there and work off of each other.”

Abington 58, Plymouth South 36 — Ella Williamson (22 points, 5 steals), Sarah Deveney (10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks), and Rebecca Rix (9 rebounds, 5 points, 3 assists) paced the Green Wave (4-7) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ basketball

Saint Joseph Prep 67, Notre Dame (Lawrence) 36 — Kendric Diaz (14 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists) produced a triple-doubles, and Ethan Robertson fired in 21 points to push the Phoenix (8-1) to the nonleague win.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 54, Mt. Hope (R.I.) 15 — Tyler Knox (126), Adam Schaeublin (132), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Marc Pineiro (195), and Jack Blizard (220) each went 4-0 in the super quad for the Eagles (28-0). Prep defeated Mt. Hope, the defending Rhode Island champion, as well as Holliston (66-18), West Springfield (57-18), and Lincoln Sudbury (66-9).