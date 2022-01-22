Tom Brady, Buccaneers eager for another shot at the Rams in NFC divisional matchup

The New Orleans Saints have been Brady’s biggest nemesis the past two seasons, however, the Rams have been tough on the 44-year-old quarterback, too.

The defending Super Bowl champions host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round Sunday, looking to avenge a pair of losses to the only team they’ve played but yet to beat since Brady joined the Bucs in 2020.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are excited about another opportunity to face a regular-season nemesis in the playoffs.

Brady is 2-0 in postseason rematches against opponents who defeated Tampa Bay during the regular season, beating the Saints on the road in last year’s playoffs before taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Now, the Rams (13-5) stand between the Bucs (14-4) and another trip to the NFC championship game.

“I think all of these games are little bit independent from one another. Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a very different team we had, and I think a little bit of a different team they had, too, so they are each their own individual type of game,” Brady said of Tampa Bay’s recent success in the playoffs against opponents that beat them earlier in the season.

“The point is it doesn’t really matter what happened . . . when we played them last. It’s really about this game and what we learned from the last game,” he added. “Any time you know your opponent, I think that gives you a little bit of understanding of kind of what they do well, things you wish you would’ve done. But it’s a very talented football team, one of the great teams in the NFL . . . It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”

The Bucs are 29-9, including 5-0 in the playoffs, since Brady’s arrival. The Saints and Rams have handed them six of those losses.

The eventual division winners met in Week 3 in Los Angeles, with the Rams getting off to a fast start en route to a 34-24 victory. Brady attempted 55 passes and threw for 432 yards but just one touchdown in that game. He was also Tampa Bay’s leading rusher with 14 yards that day. That’s never a good sign for the Bucs.

Los Angeles cornerback Jalen Ramsey noted a lot has changed since, ranging from the Bucs having a different look due to injuries and the Rams adding Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Von Miller on defense.

“That was a while ago. Different people have stepped up for each team . . . and a lot more is on the line right now,” Ramsey said.

What hasn’t changed is what the Rams feel they have to do to win.

In addition to another strong performance from quarterback Matthew Stafford, who got the first postseason win of his 13-year career last week, Los Angeles feels it’s imperative that the Aaron Donald-led pass rush have a big game, too.

“Seems like Week 3 was an eternity ago now,” coach Sean McVay said, adding the Rams embrace the challenge of facing Brady and the defending champs.

“It’s a great opportunity . . . I’m hoping that we continue to earn more opportunities,” Stafford said. “That’s the goal at this point — find ways to win games, no matter what it looks like.”

Bills, Chiefs set for showdown

When Stefon Diggs walked off the field inside Arrowhead Stadium back in October, the Bills wide receiver had two very distinct feelings: elation that his team had avenged an AFC title game loss to the Chiefs and the conviction that they would meet again.

Get ready for the latest throw-down between two of the league’s best teams Sunday night.

Fresh off a near-perfect 47-17 blowout of New England last weekend, Diggs and the Bills are headed back to Kansas City for the divisional round of the playoffs. And awaiting them are Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs, who turned around their season after a lackluster start and then throttled Pittsburgh 42-21 in their wild-card matchup.

“They’ve got all the talent in the world,” Diggs said. “They’ve been playing at a high level. They’ve been to the Super Bowl twice. They have a hell of a quarterback, hell of receivers, good defense — they’re a great team.”

Turns out he wasn’t the only one that anticipated another showdown, either.

“We’ll probably play them a lot of times. It’ll be great competition,” Mahomes said, “and it’s definitely going to be a great challenge for us as a team to compete with them.”

Throw in the fact that both teams are intimately familiar with each other — Bills coach Sean McDermott even spent most of his formative years working for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia — and the stage is set for a riveting matchup.

“We don’t want to have that feeling that we had there last year. We know our season ended there last year,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, “and now we have to do everything in our power to put our foot forward and make sure that it doesn’t end there this year.”

Giants talk with Bills DC Leslie Frazier about coaching vacancy

New general manager Joe Schoen and ownership interviewed Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the vacant opening as New York Giants head coach. Frazier, 62, spoke via video conferencing with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager who was hired Friday to replace the retired Dave Gettleman. The trio also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11, two days after finishing a 4-13 season. . . . The NFL is curtailing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19. In a memo sent to the 32 clubs and obtained by The Associated Press, the league said Friday medical experts from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change.