Unbeaten Norwood girls’ hockey nets decisive win against Franklin

Freshmen Emily Spadorcia and Molly Roach scored the first two goals, each by crashing the net, capitalizing on rebounds bouncing loose in front of the net to put the Mustangs ahead early in the game. Spadorcia’s goal was the first of her career.

With a 4-1 nonleague win Saturday over host Franklin at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena, the No. 18 Mustangs improved to 9-0, sporting a 41-9 scoring margin.

The Norwood girls’ hockey team has had a dream start to the season.

“We’re an aggressive team, we really crashed the net hard today,” Norwood coach Tim Coskren said. “It’s the most aggressive of any team that I’ve had before. The girls on our team, their first love is hockey. Over anything else, they are hockey players.”

Freshman Molly Cataldo and junior Jenna Naumann also scored for the Mustangs, bolstering their lead.

The Mustangs sport a roster infused with youth, as 16 out of the 23 players on the team are either freshman or sophomores. Despite the relative lack of experience compared with other teams, everyone has bought into the system and understands their assignments both offensively and defensively. The players’ love for the game has translated into a high compete level, winning puck battles in each zone.

“Defensively, we played really well,” Coskren said. “The backchecking of the forwards was impressive. I think that our breakout was strong and our forecheck was done really well. We made a few mistakes transition wise, but our defenseman was getting the puck up to our forwards.

“It’s been a lot of fun so far. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Austin Prep 4, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — McKenzie Cerrato scored a pair of goals and added an assist, and Lauryn Hanafin turned aside 15 shots for the top-ranked Cougars (13-0) in the nonleague matchup at Rockland Ice Rink.

Belmont 3, Burlington 2 — Bridget Gray made 33 saves for the host Marauders (6-4), who got goals from Molly Dacey, Jaelyn Marchetta and Sadie Taylor to edge the Red Devils in a Middlesex League matchup at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

Bishop Feehan 5, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 0 — Sophomore Caitlin Kelley scored twice, leading the Shamrocks (5-2-2) to a Catholic Central win at New England Sports Village. Freshman Alivia Fitzgibbons, sophomore Grace Campbell, and sophomore Sydney Spellman each scored in the victory.

Braintree 2, Brookline 0 — Senior captain Maggie Burchill converted an unassisted, shorthanded goal and sophomore Savannah Littlewood added a goal for the Wamps (8-2-1) in the Bay State Conference win at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Sophomore Eva Surrette recorded the shutout.

Brooks 6, Proctor 1 — Senior Brooke Rogers, junior Molly Driscoll, sophomore Bella Hacker, senior Lucy Adams, junior Maddie DiNardo, and freshman Bella Mondolfi each scored for Brooks (7-4-2) in a nonleague win at Proctor Academy Rink.

Duxbury 7, Norwell 1 — Junior Ayla Abban (2 goals), freshman Maeve Gallagher (goal, assist), and freshman Meghan Carney (2 assists) helped the No. 2 Dragons (10-0-2) prevail in a Patriot League clash at The Bog in Kingston. Freshman Parker Metzler scored her first career goal.

Gloucester 5, Shawsheen/Bedford 2 — Sydney Bouchie, Jenna Connelly, Mya Jewell, Ari Scola and Keagan Jewell scoredfor the Fishermen (2-8). Kaydin Cusumano made 26 saves on 28 shots in the Northeast Conference win at Dorothy Talbot Rink.

HPNA 5, Andover 4 — Emma Skafas and Kaitlyn Bush each scored twice for HPNA (5-3-2). Riley Buckley also scored in the Merrimack Valley/Dual County Large win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

King Philip 4, Westwood 3 — Sophomore Kelly Holmes scored twice, leading the Warriors (8-3) to a nonleague win at Foxboro Sports Center. Senior captain Morgan Cunningham and senior assistant captain Jennifer Daniels each added a goal.

Methuen/Tewksbury 6, Westford 1 — Senior captain Jessica Driscoll tallied three goals, propelling the Red Rangers (3-6-2) to a MVC/DCL Large Division win at Methuen High. Sophomore Emma Giordano scored and added two assists and sophomore Emma Ryan contributed two assists.

Needham 2, Natick 2 — A clash between the No. 15 Redhawks (4-5-2), who lead the Bay State Conference Carey Division, and the No. 12 Rockets (6-1-3), who pace the Herget Division, resulted in a tie at Babson Skating Rink in Wellesley. Senior captain Hadley Green and junior McKenna Doucette scored for the Redhawks, and senior captain Maeve Hymovitz and sophomore Katelyn Birnbaum notched goals for the Rockets.

Nobles 8, Phillips Exeter 2 — Sophomore Olivia Maffeo of Canton recorded a hat trick, pacing the Bulldogs (11-0-2) to a nonleague win at Phillips Exeter Hockey Rink. Junior Ellie Mabardy added two goals and an assist and senior Emmy O’Leary contributed three assists.

“I thought we just came back from a tough game last night, went on the road today and played well again,” Nobles coach Tom Resor said. “We kept our momentum going. I’m just happy to get a lot of scoring today.” Junior Cali Cerruti netted her first of the season and sophomore Jaime Griswold scored her first varsity goal.

Quincy/North Quincy 4, Hanover 0 — Junior goaltender Hailey Concannon recorded her first career shutout, leading Quincy/North Quincy (5-4) to a Patriot League win at Zapustas Rink.

“This whole season we’ve been stressing the opposition’s goal count, not ours,” Quincy/North Quincy coach Jeff Craig said. “If we’re playing like we did today and the last few games, we can hang with anybody. We’ve got to keep picking up two points and growing our confidence.”

Senior captain Maddie Bailey scored twice and added an assist, while junior Maggie Lynch netted a pair of goals.

“Both of those two are amazing,” Craig said. “They are super great friends and are so much fun to watch play together.”

Peabody 6, Masconomet 0 — Senior Audrey Buckley posted a shutout, and freshman Sarah Powers and junior Jenna DiNapoli each notched four points in a Northeast Hockey League win for the No. 14 Tanners (7-2-1) at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Pope Francis 3, Auburn 1 — Mia Alfonso scored twice for the Cardinals (4-3), Lauren Crocker added the other goal, and Rowan Howe made 12 saves in the Central West win at Smead Arena in Springfield.

Walpole 3, Wellesley 2 — Senior Kate Devlin scored the winning goal seven minutes into the third period as the host Timberwolves (3-5) grabbed the Bay State Conference win at Rodman Arena.

Winchester 9, Wakefield 0 — Sophomore Carly Blumsack, freshman Luisa Ferrari, and junior Sally Burke all scored twice in a Middlesex League win at O’Brien Arena for No. 7 Winchester (7-1). Sophomore Molly Hillier earned the shutout.

Winthrop 5, Beverly/Danvers 2 — Junior Julia Holmes netted a hat trick, lifting the No. 5 Vikings (7-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Endicott College. Junior Emma Holmes and freshman Talia Martucci each notched three assists. Senior captain Mia Martucci and eighth-grader Tegan Pereira scored a goal apiece and senior Summer Tallent made 17 saves to earn her 48th career win.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.