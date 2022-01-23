Pop culture and politics intertwine on ‘SNL’

Right away, “Ingraham” poked fun at Joe Biden’s presidency and highlighted issues this country is experiencing, such as inflation and gas prices. “Well, we’re finally done with year one of Biden’s presidency, can we all admit it’s a disaster?” she said.

In the cold open, cast member Kate McKinnon portrayed American conservative FOX television host Laura Ingraham on her take of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Saturday Night Live gave a mix of politics and, of course, pop culture references Saturday night.

Another guest “Ingraham” had on the show was tennis player Novak Djokovic, whom Pete Davidson impersonated. She introduced " Djokovic” as the “latest victim of the vaccine police.”

Advertisement

Last week, a court unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s challenge and canceled his visa because he was not vaccinated. This resulted in him being deported from Australia and not playing in the Australian Open.

Will Forte, a former SNL cast member, hosted the show. Forte is an actor best known for the sitcom “The Last Man in Earth,” for which he received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

“After 12 long years, tonight it’s finally my turn,” Forte said in his opening monologue. “My time to shine.”

In one skit, Forte plays a game show host on a mock TV show called “Kid Klash.” Cast member Aidy Bryant also got in on the fun by playing a kid as she competes in a physical challenge and learns essential lessons on the way.

Måneskin was the musical guest, and lead singer Damiano David wore an off-white and printed black suit and stole the show with his vocals.

Next week, SNL fans can expect Willem Dafoe to host and Katy Perry to be the musical guest.





Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.