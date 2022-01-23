fb-pixel Skip to main content

Male suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Burlington

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 23, 2022, 1 hour ago

Authorities are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting of a male suspect outside an apartment complex in Burlington Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at the Lord Baron Apartments complex at Baron Park Lane, Burlington police said on Twitter at 2:50 p.m. Officers and first responders are at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, Dave Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said in an e-mail. His condition was not known.

Residents and motorists were urged to avoid the area, police said.

State Police detectives assigned to the Middlesex district attorney’s office will conduct the investigation with assistance from State Police Crime Scene Services, Procopio said.

There is no threat or danger to the general public, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

